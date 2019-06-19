Diane Halliburton Share:







Our beloved wife, mother and grandma, Diane Halliburton, age 68, of Dale, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 10, 2019. Diane was born in Lockhart, Texas on January 28, 1951 and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1969. Following graduation she went to work for the Department of Public Safety for 30 years.

On December 20, 1969, in Waelder, Texas she married the love of her life, David Halliburton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eason and Dorothy Chamberlain, sister Virginia Hall and brother Charles Harness. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Halliburton, Daughter, Sherri Wood, Granddaughter, Jessica Wood, grandsons, Randy (RJ) Castillo and Casey Wood and her great grandson Raedyn Castillo, her sister, Judy Anderson and brother E.A. Chamberlain and numerous relatives and friends, and her beloved dog, Daisy. A celebration of life was held on June 12, 2019, at her home. She loved the Dallas Cowboys.

