Retired CW04 TXARNG



Our dearly loved Felix Daniel Bienek peacefully passed away at home and into the hands of the Lord on December 18, 2020.

He was born April 13, 1927 to Vincent A. and Frances C. Bienek in Lockhart, Texas. Felix went to school and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1945. He excelled in basketball and football. Right after graduating he did what every young man did during WWII and enlisted in the military. He began his military career in the U.S. Navy. During WWII he served aboard the USS Fabius in the Asia Pacific Theater. On January 31, 1948 Felix was honorably discharged as seaman First Class, V6, USNR. For his service he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.

In February of 1949 Felix was offered a job with the Adjutant Generals of Texas, with an assignment to the National Guard in Lockhart, Texas. He married Maxine Lucille Jordan on June 25, 1949 in Corpus Christi Cathedral in Corpus Christi. From this union three sons were born, Ray, Daniel & Michael. Felix and Maxine were married for 63 years. Thus becoming his second stint in the military, in the 141st Infantry. From Lockhart he was transferred to Luling. From Luling to Gonzales, then to Battalion Head Quarters in New Braunfels. During his duties in the National Guard he received numerous medals, awards, and commendations. The one award he was most proud of was the Expert Infantry Man’s Badge. This award was bestowed upon him July 4, 1953. While on duty at Fort Hood being only one of 13 Guardsmen to be awarded the Medal in a reserve status. He retired from the Texas National Guard on April 2, 1987, after having served 38 years. During those years in the military he was a great influence to many soldiers. “MR. B” as he was called helped many reach their potential to be career soldiers. Many of them became high ranking officers and non-commissioned officers, and chief Master Sergeants.

Felix was an avid fan of golf, football, and basketball. He even scored a hole in one on the 16th, 181 yard hole at Max Starcke Golf Course. He was a big fan of Tiger Wood and Phil Nickelson. A big Dallas Cowboy fan and the San Antonio Spurs. He also played fantasy football from its inception even winning 2 super Bowls with his team the Mulligans.

He is survived by his sons, Ray A. Bienek and wife Sharry of Roscoe, Texas. Daniel J. Bienek of Luling, and Michael D. Bienek and wife Donna of Victoria, also his loving brother, David E. Bienek of Georgetown, Tx. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen Bienek, Alan & Tara Bienek, Anthony Bienek, Aaron & Jennifer Bienek, & Elizabeth & Shun Martiljohni. Eight Great Grandchildren, Blaine Bienek, Seraphina Bienek, Elieza Bienek, Abitha Bienek, Colton Bienek, Connor Bienek, Braxton Steen & Lidiya Marthiljohni. Also numerous nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Maxine Lucille Bienek, 1 Brother, and 2 sisters.

Felix was a man of great integrity and knowledge. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Visitation was held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday December 22, at O’Bannon Funeral Home. A rosary celebrating the life of Felix will followed at 7:00 PM Tuesday December 22nd.

Mass will be held December 23rd at ST. John’s Catholic Church, in Luling. Afterward he will be laid to rest in the Polonia Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alan Bienek, Tim Bienek, Blaine Bienek, Aaron Bienek, Ron Ruby & Gary Foreman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Bienek, Connor Bienek, Colton Bienek, Vince Bienek, & Dave Bienek. Also all of the soldiers he served with in the 4th Battalion, 133 Field Artillery.

