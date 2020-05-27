Frances D. Turner Share:







Frances D. Turner, 88, passed away May 22, 2020. She was one of 8 children born in Dale, Texas to parents Beecher and Allie Buritt McConnell.

To her family, she was a loving and caring servant who always put the needs of her family and friends first.

Frances was a member of the Lytton Springs Church.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents Beecher and Allie McConnell, by her siblings Hollie McConnell, John. McConnell, Mildred Mathis, Beecher McConnell, Jr., Etta Belle Bowen, and Afton McConnell, and husbands Alton Wilson and John Turner.

Left to carry on her memories and traditions are her brother Eddie McConnell, her children Kathy Nolte of Lockhart, Bruce Wilson and wife Karen of Lytton Springs, Donna Kelley and husband Grady of Kenedy, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

A visitation was held on Sunday, May 24, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. at the McCurdy Chapel. Burial followed at the Bunton Cemetery, Dale Texas.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/frances-d-turner