George Marin Torres, 72, of Taylor passed away in his loving home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 3, 2020.

George was born in Lockhart, Texas February 22, 1947 to Benjamin and Aurelia Torres. He and his wife, Guadalupe, have been married for 43 beautiful years. George went to Lockhart High School where he excelled in sports. His love for sports carried on past high school; George never missed a WWE Wrestling Match, Texas Longhorn, Baylor Bear, Houston Astros, or Dallas Cowboys game. George dedicated over 20 years of his life to Floyd’s Glass Company where he developed many lifelong friendships. Being the hard working and strong man, he was, George always supported his children and grandchildren by attending every sporting event and/or recital in which they participated. He enjoyed listening to music, mostly Augustine Ramirez or Freddy Fender, and sitting on the porch with his wife feeding the birds. George loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George is predeceased by his parents Benjamin Torres and Aurelia Torres; brothers Ralph Torrez, John Torrez, and Henry Torrez; and sister Theresa Caballero.

George is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Torres; son Shannon Morales; daughter Stacy Washington, and son Stephen Torres; grandchildren Felicia Alderete, Farrah Alderete, Alyssa Morales, Adrianna Morales, Alessandra Morales, Dyanna Torres, and Mitchell Washington; great grandchildren A’mari Jackson, and Ariella Morales; brothers and sisters Frank Torres, Benjamin Torrez, Amelia Alvarez, Victoria Gonzalez, Irene Serrano, Lupe Perez, Mary Cordova, Dora Ramirez, and Josie Torres.

Visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Providence Funeral Home, with rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services were held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

