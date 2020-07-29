Golden Age Home to offer virtual reality solutions Share:







By Michael Vaughan

Special to the LPR

Golden Age Home Assisted Living, a retirement care and personal assisted living facility located in Lockhart, Texas, announced a partnership today with MyndVR, the nation’s leading provider of virtual reality solutions for senior care communities. Together, they will be the first community to offer virtual reality solutions to seniors in the AREA. Since 1959, Golden Age Home Assisted Living has provided compassionate care in a Christian environment for the elderly.

“At Golden Age Home, our primary goal is to improve our resident’s quality of life,” said Nicole Burnett, Executive Director. “Physical or mental conditions should not define a person’s future or detract from leading a meaningful life. We are excited at what MyndVR will be able to do for our seniors, giving them the ability to unlock memories and experience those memories that brought joy to their youth as well as participate in an advanced use of technology that is fun! We are thrilled to be partnering with their team.”

“We are so excited to deliver this amazing, life-enriching program to residents at Golden Age Home,’’ said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. “It’s important that the AR/VR industry steps up in this isolation crisis, and we are excited to be able to deliver MyndVR to communities in need across the country.”

For residents facing isolation due to COVID-19, MyndVR provides an exciting way to “break out” of their four walls and experience the world that is otherwise outside of their grasp. “I’ve been waiting to go to the zoo for a long time.” Said one resident after a virtual visit to the zoo. “I really like this. I could do it all day long.”

The company’s vast library of content includes travel, music, art, adventure, nature, and reminiscence therapies, and has the ability to lift spirits, allowing seniors who are aging in place to fully experience the benefits of virtual reality.

About Golden Age Home Assisted Living

Golden Age Home began as a dream in the hearts & minds of the community of Lockhart First United Methodist Church in the late 1950s. It was apparent to these concerned Lockhart citizens that there was a need for a Christian environment for the elderly who could no longer maintain their own homes. Their vision was to build a place where these ladies and gentlemen could receive necessary medical care, a balanced diet, and planned activities.

The doors of the community opened in November of 1960. Golden Age Home received its nonprofit status in 1964 and has operated as a private nonprofit organization since that time.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a national health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults.

MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These trials will also measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

#

For more information, please call Michael Vaughan at (813) 210-1706 or email him at michael@heraldpr.com