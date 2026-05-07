2026 Cinco de Mayo 5K run draws great participation Share:







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The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a successful community 5K run this past Saturday, drawing more than 700 participants to the event.

Under clear skies and comfortable temperatures, runners and walkers of all ages gathered early to take part in the race, which highlighted both fitness and community spirit. The favorable weather conditions contributed to a strong turnout and an energetic atmosphere along the course.

Participants ranged from competitive runners aiming for top times to families and individuals enjoying a casual walk.