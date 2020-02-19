Harley Logan Speed Share:







March 3, 1937 ~ February 15, 2020

Harley Logan Speed of Staples, Texas, passed away on February 15, 2020, at the age of 82.

He was born to Julius Fred and Iva Christian Speed on March 3, 1937, in Clayton, Georgia. Beginning in the 3rd grade, he attended Tamasse DAR boarding school in South Carolina. While there he excelled in academics and basketball.

He was a Vietnam veteran, and in 1959 he met Priscilla York while stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado. They were married on February 2, 1961, and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

He worked for 33 years as a shop supervisor for Southwest Texas State University, where he was known to many as Speedy. He was a talented woodworker, carpenter and painter.

He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips to Colorado with his father in law and son. He always had time for his family and loved receiving a good ole kiss on the cheek and hug. He was an active member of Staples United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Mark Speed. Harley will be remembered by his loving wife Priscilla Speed, daughter-in-law JoAnn Speed, daughter Debbra Powers (G III) and Sherry Speed (Paul Kocman). Also survived by grandchildren: Tiffany Munk (Andrew), G. A. Powers (Lindsey Long), Brittany Foster (Marcus), Heather DeBoard (Jason), and Garrett Speed; as well as great-grandchildren, Hailee Munk, Reaghan DeBoard and Brayden Munk.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home, with burial following at Staples Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow at the Staples United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Staples United Methodist Church building fund or charity of one’s choice.

Services in the care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.

