Bonifacio Magallanez, Jr., 78, of Luling, TX, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2023. Born July 31, 1944 in Luling to Bonifacio & Paula Retiz Magallanez, Sr. Mr. Magallanez married Maria Herminia Hernandez on July 23, 2007 in Luling, Texas. Bonifacio was the proud Owner-Operator of the family chain of local restaurants, Mr. Taco.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Magallanez of Luling, TX. Four daughters, Cecilia & Guillermo Martinez of Lockhart, TX, Paula Magallanez of Luling, TX, Martha & Alejandro Garcia of Brownfield, Tx, & Kimberly Rivera of Seguin, TX. Five sons, Eddie Sr. & Delores Magallanez of Tyler, TX, Robert Magallanez of Lockhart, TX, Rudy M. Magallanez of Luling, TX, Emiliano & Norma Magallanez of Tyler, TX, Luis Castillo of Luling, TX. Twenty four grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren. One sister, Elpidia Campos of Luling, TX. Three brothers, Manuel & Petra Magallanez of Luling, TX, Julian & Magdelena Magallanez of Luling, TX, & Juan Magallanez of Luling, TX.

Pallbearers will be Jesus Hernandez, Samuel Magallanez, Martin Hernandez, Mathew Magallanez, Emiliano Magallanez, & Caleb Magallanez.

He is preceded in death by his previous wife, Rosa Magallanez. Brother, Alexander “Hondo” Magallanez.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday May, 30, 2023 at O’Bannon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Luling City Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of O’Bannon Funeral Home, 210 S. Laurel Ave., Luling, TX 78648 (830) 875-5713