Helen Veree McNeil Lewis Share:







Helen Veree McNeil Lewis departed this life on July 25, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1931 in Dale Texas to late Ellen (Nelson) McNeil and Andrew Arnic.

Mama Helen grew up in Dale and Lockhart where she had to leave school to help care for her mother.

Mama Helen attended church on a regularly with her Step-dad A.J. McNeil. She confessed her faith at an early age at First Baptist Church, Lockhart Tx. She was an Usher (in her early years), a faithful tither and giver. She donated to Feed the Children and American Cancer Society.

She worked hard her whole life as a housekeeper to provide for her family “she looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness” (Prov. 31:27). She enjoyed cooking (remember the rice) and loved to dance. If you are here, today you are family. She was the foundation of our family; a mother, a friend, a counselor, a confidant, and a giver.

Mama Helen gave words of encouragement and gave a strong belt of encouragements. “Mama Helen don’t play.”

She was a strong faithful woman of God. “I could not have done this without the Lord.”

Mama Helen leaves behind to cherish her memories four sons, Robert Lee Lewis, Sr. Lockhart, TX; AJ Lewis Lockhart, TX; Stanley Lewis (Bernadette) of Lockhart, Tx, Elton Lewis (Rosalynn) Lockhart Tx; three daughters, Virginia Sorrells of Lockhart, TX, A. Virina Jones (Benjamin-deceased) Lockhart, TX, Laurice Lewis Alexander (Herman) of Lockhart, TX, Step-daughter Brenda Brown Spencer of Austin, TX, Adopted daughter Robin Wells Hill of Lockhart, TX, twenty-five grandchildren, sixty-seven great-grandchildren, twenty-two great-great grandchildren, god-daughter Wendy Pulliam and god-son Joshua Williams.

She is also survived by four siblings; three brothers Clois Arnic, Bobby Arnic, and GA Arnic, one sister Dorothy Jean Arnic Singletary; and a host of extended family and friends.

Mama Helen is preceded in death by her mother Ellen Nelson McNeil, Andrew Arnic and A.J. McNeil, two brothers Andrew Junior Arnic and Ray Arnic, one sister Vera Franklin, son Lyonel Farmer, grandson Alvin Ray Sorrells and favorite aunt Esther Arnic. Thanks to her special caregiver Elaine Lopez.

Wake will be held Thursday July 30,2020 from 4pm-6pm at Eeds Funeral.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am at Dale Memorial Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/helen-veree-mcneil-lewis