Jan Ardith (Thompson) Blomerth

BLOMERTH, Jan Ardith (Thompson) was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. She leaves behind son and daughter-in law, Todd Blomerth and Patti Payne, of Lockhart, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Alton Finley, of Pendleton, SC; and two wonderful grandsons and their families: Matthew Austin Blomerth of Houston, Texas, his wife, Patricia Suarez Blomerth and their two children, Matthew Winston Blomerth and Sofia Blomerth, and Jeremy Ryan Brunson of Anderson, South Carolina, his wife, Sarah Brown Brunson and their two children, Alexander James and Lucy Allison Brunson. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, E. Alex Blomerth. Jan also leaves behind a family too large to list of people whose lives the Holy Spirit touched through her ministry, friendship, counsel, encouragement, and smile. Upon hearing of her death, her dear friend Julie Michie wrote this: “Heaven is rejoicing, but we are bereft with the loss of Jan’s Christ-like love and presence in our lives.”

Jan was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 20 April 1927. She moved to San Antonio as a child and graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor in 1948. She and Alex married that year began their adventure together. Alex’s career as a geophysicist with Magnolia and Gulf oil companies took them to Roswell and Portales, NM, Pittsburgh, PA, McComb, MS, Ft. Myers, FL, and in 1955 to Caracas, Venezuela. The family returned to the United States in 1961, settling in El Paso, Texas.

In the following years, while helping raise a family, Jan never hesitated to take in family members in need of a place to live. First, Ida, Alex’s aging aunt from Massachusetts; later, Jan’s mother Opal Thompson, and finally, her father-in-law, Elmer Blomerth. Visiting pastors, missionaries, and friends often found a quiet and safe harbor in the extra bedroom at her home on Eugenia Court.

In 1975, Jan, Alex and others stepped out in faith, and started KCIK, the first UHF and first Christian TV station in El Paso. Contemporaneously, Manna Tape Ministry came into being. For over 30 years, Jan recorded, copied, duplicated and operated a lending library for Christian sermons, lectures, and music. Manna tapes were sent around the world.

When Alex began to fail in 2003, there was never any question as to where he would live out his life. Once again, Jan was up to the challenge. Alex died at home in October 2006. After much coaxing, Jan sold her house and moved to Lockhart, in 2009. She fell in love with Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and her little ‘casita’ on Magnolia Street. Soon, she knew the names of every person whose house she passed on her daily walks. She prayed for each one as she walked by.

An incredibly gifted artist, sculptor and leather worker, Jan created beauty with her hands for many years. Although she put the paintbrush down many years before, her example encouraged her son to take up watercolors. He never came close to emulating the beauty Jan saw in the world.

During her years in Lockhart, Jan continued to support mission work in El Paso, Juarez, Russia, and other parts of the world. Family discussions about Christmas gifts usually evolved into ‘what animal should we buy for each other this year’ from Heifer International, or other outreach.

Until her failing health and the Covid19 crisis, Jan’s attendance at Sunday school was a given, as was her front row seat for Wednesday Eucharist, and the later supper.

Jan will be interred at the Emmanuel Columbarium in its Prayer Garden, along with Alex. A service will be held when the families can join together for a time of prayer and fellowship.

The family thanks Emma Rocha, Francis Juarez, Esther Gutierrez and Lauren Barret for their years of gentle and loving care for Jan. And thanks to Hospice Austin for its support in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if called to do so, you make donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, or to a Christian charity of your choice.

A dear friend wrote this about Jan and Alex to her son in 2019: “I am a Christ Follower largely because of your Mom and Dad. They saw me develop and interact with your family in Caracas. They followed my progress in high school and at college. Your Mom never failed to write a long note on her Christmas card each December. They hosted me in their home in El Paso at least three times and mentored me. The Lord allowed me to go on forty plus Mission Trips to Muslim countries training farmers in livestock skills. Each and every day I planted seeds for Christ and told folks about Jesus. There were many times during those travels when I remembered your parents. A knife cannot sharpen itself. Your parents helped to sharpen me, correct me, redirect me and encourage me. This won’t be the last time I remind you of the blessings your parents poured out on me.”

Her earthly adventure is done. She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith. Now there is in store for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to her on that day—and not only to her, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

