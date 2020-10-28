Juanita R. Gutierrez Share:







Juanita R. Gutierrez, age 50 passed away peacefully in her home in Lockhart, Texas, on Sunday October 11th, 2020. She was born on October 8th, 1970 in Colonia San Isidro, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Julian Reyna Sr. & Josefina Castillo Reyna.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Josefina Castillo Reyna & her daughter, Siearra Nicole Gutierrez.

Juanita is survived by her husband James Gutierrez, her son Zeke Gutierrez, her father Julian Reyna Sr., Stepmother Hortencia Reyna, Stepmother Alicia Walter, siblings, Julian Reyna, Cruz Reyna, Pete Reyna, Josie Reyna, Ysabel Vasquez, Rose Mary Cruz, as well as 3 nephews, 3 nieces, and 3 great-nephews.

Juanita worked at the local Wal-Mart Pharmacy for many years, where she always greeted her customers with that contagious smile of hers. Juanita was a very humble, kind, and loved by everyone that knew her. Juanita loved many things like makeup, shopping, and especially her dogs, Cuddles, Phoebe, Cocoa, and Polar Bear.

She also had many interests. Her love for music ranged from Garth Brooks, George Michael, Fergie, Journey and all the way to Cardi B. She also loved to watch tv. She loved the history shows and documentaries like Alcatraz, and other shows like The Real Housewives, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, and Law & Order: SVU. The one thing we, the family, want everyone to remember about our Juanita, is that she always loved with her entire heart and soul. She was always there to lend a hand and help anyone in need. We will miss her and her beautiful smile very much. Juanita, who was an angel on Earth, is now an angel in Heaven, watching over all of us now. We know she is now at peace and no longer in pain because she is with our Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her mother and daughter. Go fly high with the angels Juanita. We will miss and love you forever. Rest in peace.

Recitation of the rosary was held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/juanita0r0gutierrez