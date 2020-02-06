Lillian Olivia Henke Siemering Share:







Lillian Olivia Henke Siemering passed away on February 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with COPD. Lillian was born in Fashing, Texas on December 15, 1933 and attended Karnes City High School. Lillian was raised on a farm and learned hard work from an early age. Lillian was one of seven children to Julius Theodore and Mary Henke. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Siemering; father, Julius Theodore Henke; mother Mary Schwab Henke; brothers Elo Henke and Elroy Henke; sisters Lorene Amerson, Gladys Niemann, and Bernice Flieller and beloved daughter-in-law Joy Siemering. Lillian is survived by her son John Siemering of Dripping Springs; son Robert Siemering of North Richland Hills; son Mike Siemering of Maxwell; daughter and son-in-law Linda Siemering-Miller and Billy Miller of Maxwell; and daughter and son-in-law Johanna and David Meade of Pflugerville and brother, James Henke. Lillian has six grandchildren and she enjoyed doting on them and loved them all immensely. Her grandchildren are: Justin Siemering, Jackson Siemering, Price Siemering, Karson Siemering, Julie Siemering and Robert Edwin Siemering-Miller. She also has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

After graduating from high school and with a career of nursing in mind, Lillian set out for Dallas, Texas where she enrolled in St. Paul’s School of Nursing. Lillian graduated from St. Pauls School of Nursing with a degree as a registered nurse. She told stories of how her sister, Gladys, helped her financially and bought her a coat while she was attending nursing school. Lillian took great pride in her profession as a registered nurse and provided the highest level of care possible to her patients. She worked in many areas of nursing and enjoyed them all tremendously. Her favorite area was labor and delivery.

Lillian fell in love and married Robert Siemering in November 1958 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. Together, Robert and Lillian raised their five children on a farm on the outskirts of Maxwell, Texas. Balancing her career and home life, Lillian relied on her German heritage as a true homemaker in raising her five children. Lillian balanced the role of Director of Nursing while cooking home-cooked meals every night for her family. It was never uncommon to see Lillian baking homemade bread, making homemade ice cream or cooking pans of lasagna and enchiladas from scratch for her children and her children’s classmates.

Lillian was raised a devout Catholic and remained steadfast in her religion to the end of her life. She knew Jesus Christ as her Savior. She prayed the rosary daily and attended Mass. She was also a member of the Ladies Alter Society for many years at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Lillian was a hard worker her entire life. She was also a very loving, giving and sweet person. She was famous for remembering people’s birthdays. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, sewing, gardening and canning her homegrown vegetables, watching baseball and football, dancing with her husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing the slots in Vegas with her sisters, Bernice and Lorene, and practicing daily her Catholic faith. Lillian was an inspiration to many and touched many peoples lives.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM with the Rosary at 7 Friday, February 7, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart. Mass will be held Saturday, February 8th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell. Reception after burial will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Hall in Maxwell. Pallbearers are John Siemering, Robert Siemering, Justin Siemering, Jackson Siemering, Price Siemering, Karson Siemering, Robert Edwin Siemering-Miller, Billy Miller, and David Meade. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Schmidt, Steve Amerson and Johnny King.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/lillian-olivia-henke-siemering