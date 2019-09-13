Lions avenge last year’s heartbreaker against the Taylor Ducks Share:







The Lockhart Lions had something to prove against the Taylor Ducks Friday night.

Last year, the Lions led the Ducks by 19 points with 4:53 seconds left in the third quarter, only to watch the lead slowly dwindle away and fade to dust in an eventual 29-30 loss.

This year, it was all Lockhart. The Lions stormed out the gates and never let up, scoring 35 unanswered points in the team’s second shutout of the season. The Lion’s defense has yet to give up a touchdown this year.

“I guess with everything being new, the kids didn’t really pay too much attention to what happened last year,” said Head Coach Todd Moebes, who is now 2-0 in his inaugural season with the Lions. “We’re just trying to get better every single game.”

The offense was humming on Friday, running 63 plays for 405 yards and 5 touchdowns. Junior running back Noah Garcia started off the game hot with a 37-yard grab from junior quarterback Stoney McGuire. McGuire found Garcia wide open along the sideline and he was never touched as he crossed into the endzone.

Garcia would strike again later that half with a bulldozing run up the middle to give the Lions a 21-0 lead heading into half time.

The Lions methodically ran the ball throughout much of the second half, taking valuable time away from its opponent. The Lion’s backfield features several backs with varying styles, giving Lockhart plenty of options to mix up its running game.

Along with Noah Garcia, Jordan Garcia, Resean Houston and Daetron Ellison have provided quality minutes for an offense that seems to be striking on all cylinders right now.

“All of the backs have different styles,” said Moebes. “I think we’ve been able to not stereotype ourselves. They’re all able to run the same type of plays, but they’re playing to their strengths.”

Moebes noted the Lion’s offensive line had had a lot to do with the success the team has been able to find on the ground.

“I’ve certainly been pleased with the way our guys are playing up front — being able to establish some creases for our running backs,” said Moebes.

On the ground, Jordan Garcia rushed 23 times for 155 yards and a touchdown. Noah Garcia had two rushes for seven yards and two touchdowns, along with three receptions for 55 yards and an additional score. Houston had 16 touches for 126 yards.

McGuire ended the night with eight completions on 14 attempts for 87 and two touchdowns.

On Friday, the Lions will head to Burnet to face off against the 1-1 Bulldogs.

Moebes said he expects a tough test from a Bulldogs defense that has the capacity to provide plenty of headaches for the Lion’s offense.

“They’re a really good football team,” said Moebes. “They can put a lot of pressure on you with some of the blitz stuff they do. We’ve got to all be on the same page, especially with as much pressure as they bring.”

According to Moebes, their offense is nothing to sleep on, either.

“Offensively they can be very, very explosive,” he said. “They do a great job of utilizing every inch of the field. They’re going to make you cover them. I’ve been very, very impressed. It’s a huge test for us.”

The Lions face off against the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Burnet High School football stadium, 1000 The Green Mile, Burnet.