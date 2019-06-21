Lockhart ISD searches for new middle school principal, hires band director Share:







LPR staff report

Personnel is shifting at Lockhart ISD, which recently announced the departure of its junior high school principal and named a new band director at Lockhart High School.

James P. Crowley III will succeed Kenneth Vise, who retired at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, as the school district’s new director of bands, while Vise will continue in a part-time role as director of fine arts.

Crowley has nearly a decade of music education and directing experience nationally in schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Texas. Most recently, he served as the assistant band director at Cypress Lakes High School, a 6A school in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Katy. During his time there, the Cypress Lakes High School marching Band received a “1” rating in the UIL Marching Contest two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018, and advanced to the UIL Area marching contest.

“We are thrilled to have JP Crowley on board as our new head director of the Roaring Lion Band,” said Director of Fine Arts Kenneth Vise. “He has successful experience with marching and concert bands as well as a wealth of experience as a performer and instructor with Drum Corps International.”

Crowley does not officially begin until July 17, however he could be spotted leading the Roaring Lion band during the Chisholm Trail Roundup parade on Saturday.

Lockhart Junior High School principal Lori Davis is leaving the district to begin a new role as director of transformation partnerships at E3 Alliance, where she will impact student learning with a broader reach through the organization’s focus on boosting student outcomes across Texas through data-driven educational collaboration and systemic change.

”It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as the principal of Lockhart Junior High School for these last three years,” said Davis in a letter she sent to LJHS staff and parents. “The work, while challenging, has been very rewarding, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. The position I’ve accepted will now allow me to share this good work with schools across Texas, impacting even more students in positive ways.”

LISD leadership is accepting feedback from both LJHS staff and parents through Thoughtexchange, an online community intelligence platform, to learn what characteristics the district should consider in searching for and selecting the new principal.