Lockhart Police warn residents of holiday phone scam

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a Lockhart Police Officer and they are requesting money, be warned: it may be a scam.



The Lockhart Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for callers who are impersonating their officers. The scam may involve spoofing a legitimate police phone number and using the real name of a police officer in an attempt to gain the victim’s trust.



They may refer to you by name, tell you the call is being recorded, tell you a warrant is out for your arrest or you are wanted for a crime, give you the phone number that they claim is to a legal office, and once you call the “legal office” they may request you send money to settle a debt or face potential arrest.



“The Lockhart Police Department does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances,” Chief Ernest Pedraza said in a press release. “While we may call community members about warrants, we do not call seeking payment by phone for outstanding traffic citations, warrants, or any claims of unpaid taxes or debts. Nor would we refer members of the public to an attorney’s office.”



To avoid being a victim of scams this holiday season, the Lockhart Police Department advises to never give our personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or e-mailer, and be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment.



Scammers may troll for personal information on popular social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, so the department also suggests updating your privacy settings on social media sites.



To report a phone scam, please call the Lockhart Police Department at (512) 398-4401.