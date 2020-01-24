Lora “Ann” Davis Share:







Lora “Ann” Davis, a resident of Lockhart, passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Grapeland, Texas on March 8, 1930 to parents Arnold Banks Keen and Pauline (Dickson) Keen.



She married Hons “Mann” Davis, Jr. on June 15, 1962 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. When they married, they lived briefly in San Antonio, moved to California for Hons’ work as a trucker, then lived in Pasadena, Texas for over 20 years before finally settling outside of Lockhart in the late 1980s.



Ann worked many years with the school districts in Pasadena and Lockhart as a cafeteria manager. She enjoyed years of photography, sewing and crochet in her spare time and often made clothing for her kids and grandkids. She was an animal lover and enjoyed her dachshunds and raising chickens. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with family.



She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Pauline Keen, husband Hons “Mann” Davis, Jr., brothers Arnold Banks Keen, Jr. and James Milton Keen, and daughter Carolyn Morgan. She is survived by her children Marilyn Slack of Deer Park, Desmond Davis of Tow, Wendy Muckelroy and her husband Callie of Dripping Springs; sister Connie Plotts and her husband Wayne of Houston; grandchildren Kathy, Richard, Ella, Emily, and Hazel, along with multiple other great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving Ann are her friend and sister-in-law Ruth Patton and family.



A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 beginning at 10am with the funeral service to follow at 11am at McCurdy Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Johnson presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Clearfork Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St. 512-398-4791 mccurdyfurneralhome@att.net