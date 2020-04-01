Lupe” Wally” Ramirez Casarez, Jr. Share:







Lupe” Wally” Ramirez Casarez Jr. Age 72 of Luling Texas went to be the Lord on Friday, March 27th, 2020. Graveside services to were held Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, 12:00 PM at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Luling, TX. Pallbearers Simon Adam Casarez, Rene Casarez, Jr., Christopher Torres, Jessie Casarez, Raul Lozada, Ismael Solis. Lupe “Wally” was born to Guadalupe Ramirez Casarez and Isabelle Gonzales Casarez. He married Herminia “Minnie” Cantu on January 13, 1964. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He will be surely missed by all who knew him, he had a great sense of humor and a giving nature. Lupe “Wally” was preceded in death by his wife, Herminia “Minnie” Cantu Casarez of Luling Texas, and his parents Guadalupe and Isabelle Casarez of Luling, Texas. Survivors include his five children: Lupe Casarez III of San Antonio, TX, Rene Casarez of Luling, TX, Melissa Casarez of Euless TX, Simon Casarez of San Marcos, TX, Christina Casarez Torres of Aubrey, TX. Brother, Joe Casarez of Cleburne, TX, Sister, Antonia Hernandez of Dallas, TX, Sister, Mary Ann Shufford of Irving, TX. Grandchildren Simon Adam Casarez, Samantha Lynn Casarez, Rene Casarez, Jr., Rebecca Casarez, Annabelle Casarez, Christopher Torres, Cameron Torres, Benjamin Silva, Timothy Silva, along with nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.

For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300. Thomason Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX.

