Maria “Gracie” Anderson, age 56, passed away on October 20, 2019, in her home in Lockhart Tx. She was born September 7, 1963 in Baja California, Mexico to Ernesto Garfias Ramirez and Maria Engracia Torres.Gracie is survived by her husband Tommy Anderson; her children Richard Chavez,Wally Chavez, Alexander Chavez, Roxanna Chavez,Victoria Chavez,Nancy Chavez,John Anderson and step-son Tommy Anderson Jr.

Her sisters and brothers Betty Garfias, Alexander Button, Ernesto Garfias, Elio Garfias; and thirteen grandchildren.Gracie was an outstanding person.She loved to cook and go to yard sales and loved spending time with her grandkids, she was always laughing and always had a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, awesome wife,mother, grandmother and friend always thinking of others first.Gracie will truly be missed.

Services will be on November 2,2019 at Deleon Funeral Home in LOCKHART Tx @10am.

