Nancy Ruth (Smith) Lackey Share:







Nancy Ruth (Smith) Lackey, 74, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020 in Austin, TX.

Nancy was born March 8, 1946 in Lockhart, TX to Floyd Smith and Mary (McCarty) Smith. She grew up in Lockhart with her parents and her older sister Barbara Sue (Smith) Gordon. Nancy graduated from Lockhart High School, was a member of IORG, and went on to attended business college in Austin. While in business college, Nancy married George “Pat” Lackey on August 7th, 1965 and they moved to Mexico for a few years to start a business before eventually moving back to the states and settling in Austin, TX.

Nancy and Pat had 4 children: Mary Frances Lackey, Stephen Alvin Lackey, Cynthia Sue Lackey and Carol Elizabeth Lackey. Divorced in the 80’s, she went on to work as a Screener for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to support her children. She was able to see her disabled son gain a permanent state home and both her daughters get college degrees. She was always an avid reader, lover of crosswords and oldies music (especially Elvis), baker, crafter and sewed as hobbies.

Nancy’s parents, sister and first child Mary preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Steve, who lives in a state home in Austin due to his disability; Cindy, who lives in Elgin and is married to Tony Dominguez and has two children, Alexander Dominguez and Jessica Dominguez; and Carol who resides in Austin with her partner Dave Morra.

Nancy is being cremated with no service planned until gatherings are once again acceptable.

Nancy was a loving mother and friend. She always thought of others and gave unconditionally. She was very loved and had a full life with her family always around. She will be dearly missed.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/nancy-ruth-smith-lackey