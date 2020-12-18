Nicole Dean named new CFO for Lockhart ISD Share:







On December 18th Lockhart Independent School District named Nicole Dean as the new chief financial officer.

Dean is currently the director of accounting at Judson Independent School District, where she has served for nine years. JISD, located just outside of San Antonio, has a $210 million operating budget with 23,000 students, 4,000 employees, and 30 campuses.

“The hiring of our new chief financial officer carries tremendous responsibility,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Estrada said in a press release. “It was important that we could find a leader who not only has the education and experience to continue the business office’s decades-long record of excellence, but also reflects the qualities that our staff requires of district leaders through our district leadership definition. During this extensive process, Ms. Dean demonstrated that she has a LockHart for People, is Locked on Excellence, and believes in Unlocking Potential in herself and others. She is a great fit for Lockhart ISD.”

Dean has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Houston at Clear Lake and has completed 21 hours towards her Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University in San Antonio.

“I am excited to join the Lockhart ISD team and look forward to serving the district and the community in a way that demonstrates good stewardship, transparency, and support for our students and staff,” said Dean in the release. “I have a son who is three years old, and I am proud that he will be a Lockhart Lion. I look forward to making Lockhart our home!”

She will officially join district leadership in February 2021, taking over for Tina Knudsen who retired this week after 25 years with the district.