Barbara Raney Muller passed away on December 9, 2017 in Austin.

She is survived by her daughter Sue Muller and son Jack Muller and his family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Hazel Raney and her husband Fred Muller.

Barbara was born and raised in Lockhart. She went to Texas Women’s College and earned a business degree. She and Fred were married in Lockhart in 1949 and they settled in Austin.

A celebration of Barbara’s life is scheduled for December 16, 2017 at 1 pm at Westminster, 4100 Jackson Ave, Austin, Texas, 78731, 512-454-4711, with a reception to follow.

