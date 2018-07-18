Clara Belle Purcell Pittman Conner Share:









Clara Belle Purcell Pittman Conner passed away peacefully on July 14, 2018. Clara Belle was born on September 24, 1920, in Red Rock, Texas, to Woody and Myrtie Purcell.

Cara married Cecil Pittman on July 12, 1940, and he died in February of 1972. Several years later, church friends introduced Clara to Lon Conner and they married on November 8, 1975, and lived in Lamar, Texas for many wonderful years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her three year old son, Buford Lynn Pittman, and her second husband, Lon Conner. Three brothers, Oscar Purcell, Ed Purcell, and Bud Purcell. Five sisters, Lilly Purcell, Leona Lewis, Amanda Lewis, Ella Anderson and Rose Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Michael Boer of Dale, Texas. Three grandchildren, Marcie (David) Kirby, Melanie (Justin) Kimball and Elic Callender (Sheila), and three great-grandsons, Gavin and Garrett Kirby and Rhett Kimball. She loved and spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Her nieces and nephews were special to her, and so was her extended family, Sandy Barr, Michael and Lynn Conner, and Jimmy Conner.

Clara was an amazing and sweet lady who loved her family, friends and her Lord. She was a beautician for many years, but also loved to sew, quilt, cook and bake. Many years ago Clara made arrangements to donate her body to the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio for research. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Clara’s name to the charity of your choice.

Our family would like to thank the amazing nurses, aides and administrators at Lockhart Parkview Nursing Center for the love, warmth and compassion mother received during her stay. You will never be forgotten.

Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church (919 W. San Antonio St.) in Lockhart, Texas on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11 a.m.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Clara-Belle-Purcell-Pittman-Conner