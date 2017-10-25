Steve Martinez

Steve “Bebe” Martinez, 52, of Lockhart, TX, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend went to be with The Lord the morning of Oct. 24, 2017. Known throughout the community as “Stevie,” he could always be seen with the biggest smile. His passions in life were the pursuit of The Lord and his phenomenal skills behind a drum set.

He was able to combine these two through his time on stage with the praise and worship team at Creekside Church in New Braunfels, Texas, and his 19 years with Christian rock band, Judge Not.

Fulfilling his joy, Steve recently recorded a new album at Smilin’ Castle Studios in Kyle, Texas, and just returned from Minneapolis, Minn., where Judge Not recorded videos for television station SPNN for distribution across their cable channel.

On this trip, Judge Not garnered the attention of the concert promoter of Summerset Music Festival (a.k.a. Hippie Fest) in Wisconsin, who invited them to play on the main stage with the likes of Iron Butterfly, Rick Derringer, and Del Castillo.

Coming from a family of faithful believers, we are blessed to know that he now performs the ultimate drum solos, on the main stage, at the feet of The Lord.

Steve is survived by his loving parents Richard and Trinidad Martinez; brother, Richard (Melissa) Martinez, Jr.; sisters, Judy Ferrer and Julia (Adam) Acosta; nephews, Richie and Randy Martinez, John Michael (Nichole) and Joseph Ferrer, Elijah and Leví Acosta; nieces, Esther Martinez and Mya Acosta; great-nephew and -nieces Kyng, Catalina, and Carabella Ferrer; and a host of loving bandmates, friends and family members.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 26, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church. Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at St. Mary’s of the Visitation, 205 W Pecan St., in Lockhart.