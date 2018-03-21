William Dodd “Bill” Fowler Share:







William Dodd “Bill” Fowler, 81, of The Woodlands, went to his eternal home on March 18, 2018 after a long battle with Leukemia.

Bill was born June 16, 1936, in Lockhart, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Ingrid, his children, Fran (Mike) Wilson, Clare Fowler, Robin Fowler (Robert Goree), Bill Fowler Jr, Peter (Tami) Cohan, Eric Cohan, Tomas (Jan) Cohan, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held on March 22, 2018 at 1pm at Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church. A private family graveside service will be held at Lockhart City Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Faith in Practice www.faithinpractice.org

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644. To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/William-Fowler