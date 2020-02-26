Patsy Koehler Witter Share:







Patsy Koehler Witter, 72, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, February 22.

A loving mother, Patsy was fearless and sacrificed without regret to ensure her children had the opportunity to follow their passions and to enhance their educational potential. In doing so, she volunteered as a Brownie Troop Leader, Little League Baseball Board Member, PTA President and so much more. In an overall commitment to all children, Patsy served on the Child Welfare Board during her time in her hometown, Lockhart, Texas.

Much of Patsy’s career was in support of children’s education, where she viewed her work not only as a job but as an act of service. She spent nearly two decades in a supervisory role for school transportation departments in the communities of Lockhart, La Marque and Hitchcock. In her last and most loved job, she served as an Administrative Associate and Advisor in the MARB Department at Texas A&M University in Galveston. Patsy’s commitment to the MARB students – “her second kids” – was so important that after Hurricane Ike damaged the TAMUG campus, she volunteered to temporarily relocate with her students to the College Station campus while repairs were made in Galveston. This commitment to her students led to the highlight of Patsy’s professional career when she was presented with the Texas A&M Distinguished Achievement Award for Staff in 2011.

Patsy was born on January 1, 1948, in Lockhart to V.F. and Ada Koehler. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1966. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Witter; her son, Mark Witter; her granddaughter, Sloane Witter (and her husband David Miranda); her brother, Frank Koehler; her niece, Michelle Drozd; her nephew, Michael Koehler; and her great-grandpuppy and best friend, Madden.

Out of respect for Patsy, the family is honoring her wishes of no funeral service nor visitation. To honor Patsy’s memory and exemplary example, the family requests those wishing to honor her do so by performing a random act of kindness or act of volunteerism in her name. If you’re willing to share the act that you performed, please drop a line to Patsy’s family at patsywitterfamily@yahoo.com as they would like to hear. If you wish to keep your act of kindness or volunteerism private, the family understands and respects that decision.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Galveston County Food Bank or to a children’s or animal organization of your choice.