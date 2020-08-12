Ruben Gonzales Share:







Ruben Gonzales, 64, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on August 5, 2020. He entered this world on June 15, 1956 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Reymundo and Guadalupe Gonzales.

Mr. Gonzales was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lydia Morales, and a sister-in-law, Lupe Perez.

He is survived by his daughters, Daizy Boss, Jennifer Lutz, sons, Jeremy Lutz, Bryan Lutz; brothers, Fred Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, Joe Gonzales, Sam Gonzales, Ernest Gonzales, Alfredo Gonzales, Ismael Gonzales; sister Esther Yruegas; grandchild Thomas Gilbreath, sisters-in-law Margie Gonzales, Angie Gonzales, Mary Gonzales, Carmen Gonzales, Sylvia Gonzales; brother-in-law Joe Morales; sister-in-law Florencia Gonzales; brother-in-law Tony Yruegas.

Recitation of the rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Graveside service were held at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at San Pablo Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/ruben-gonzales