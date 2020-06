Walter Andrew Dzenowski Share:







Walter Andrew Dzenowski, age 83, resident of Lockhart, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 20,2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Steve and Annie Dzierzanowski; brothers, Pete Dzenowski, Felix Dzenowski, Martin Dzenowski, Edmond Dzenowski, Frank Dzenowski; sisters, Mabel Karstetter, Teckla Dzierzanowski, Lucy Dzierzanowski, and Sophie Wilhelm.

Walter was 1 of 13 children. He was a man who loved his children, grandson and all of his family and friends unconditionally,

Walter was an avid sports player and sports fan. He especially loved baseball. Former team-mates and even opponents loved to tell his children stories of how great a baseball player he was.

Walter worked for The City of Lockhart or over 20 years. He always greeted anyone who crossed his path with a big smile and a Hello.

Walter will be remembered as a kind, hard-working Family man who would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by son; James Dzenowski; daughter, Stephanie DeLeon and husband Chris DeLeon Junior; grandson, Chris Ryan DeLeon; brothers, Billy and Hilda Dzenowski. Chester and Lois Dzenowski, Richard and Paula Dzenowski and with other loving family and friends

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11AM at Polonia Cemetery.

