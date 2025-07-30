130 Environmental Park unveils activity center Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A new chapter in community engagement and environmental harmony has begun in Lockhart as the 130 Environmental Park officially opened the doors to its newly constructed Activity Center, a spacious and fully equipped facility designed to serve the heart of Caldwell County.

Located at 1249 FM 1185, the Activity Center is nestled within the sprawling landscape of the 130 Environmental Park but is situated a considerable distance from the landfill operations, offering guests scenic views and glimpses of native wildlife that roam the park’s preserved acreage.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot facility has been purpose-built with the community in mind. It comfortably accommodates up to 70 guests with tables and chairs, making it an ideal space for meetings, educational workshops, and community gatherings. The center includes full amenities such as a modern kitchen and restrooms, ensuring both functionality and comfort for its users.

Currently, the Activity Center is exclusively available to non-profit organizations, further reinforcing the park’s commitment to supporting local causes and fostering civic engagement. Whether it’s a local charity board meeting, a youth education seminar, or a community health outreach event, the space provides a tranquil and professional environment.

The idea to create such a facility was born out of a desire to give back. Alfonso Sifuentes, Municipal Manager for Republic Services, which operates the park, emphasized this commitment during the center’s opening. “We have the community at heart,” Sifuentes said, reflecting on the years-long vision to transform the park into more than just a waste facility, but a true community resource.

Republic Services and the park’s developers have made clear that the Activity Center is just one piece of a broader mission: blending environmental stewardship with public benefit. While 130 Environmental Park has made headlines for its modern landfill and recycling infrastructure, the Activity Center shows another side, one of outreach, education, and hospitality.

With the doors now open, local non-profits are encouraged to take advantage of the facility for their upcoming programs and events. To inquire about reservations, interested organizations should contact Alfonso Sifuentes directly at 737-235-9795, or email at asifuentes@republicservices.com.

As Lockhart and surrounding communities continue to grow, facilities like this ensure that progress doesn’t come at the cost of connection. Instead, the 130 Environmental Park’s Activity Center stands as a symbol of what’s possible when industry and community work hand in hand.