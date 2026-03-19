2026 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show Share:







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2026 Livestock Auction Results

Steer

Woodworth, Jackie

4,000.00

Buyers: Caldwell County Buyers Group: Johnny & Sons Paint & Body, Lazy R Ranch, Carol Holcomb, Timberlake Site Services, Garrett & Amanda Montgomery, Meitler Farm, Meitler Plumbing, Comm. Pct. 1 BJ Westmoreland, Joann Garza-Mayberry- Luling ISD Board Trustee, Laurie & Pat Davis, Pegasus School, CC Judge Hoppy Haden, Rodney & Katrina Hodge, Sandy Creek Trucking, Sage Capital Bank, Smith Supply, Schmidt Ranch LLC, David Powell

Mosier, Kaden

2,400.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Ron Faulstich, Parker Allred, Danny Buckner, Texas Ag Services-Brandon Cunningham

Fairchild, Joshua

4,000.00

Buyers: Lockhart

Auction, Inc.

Fairchild, Wyatt

1,600.00

Buyers: Bird Dog Leak Detection

Ocampo, Roberto

2,700.00

Buyers: HEI Civil

Galindo, Sebastian

1,900.00

Buyers:

Huck Foundation

Castillo, Ayverhi

2,500.00

Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger

Staton, Brant

2,500.00

Buyers: Lockhart

Auction, Inc.

Adair, Madison

2,500.00

Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger

Hinckley, Gavin

8,999.00

Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger

Scott, Karlee

2,500.00

Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger

Caddell, Charley

2,500.00

Buyers: Danny Buckner, Kreuz Market, Hanson Equipment

Staton, Sarah

2,600.00

Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger

Caddell, Bridget

1,400.00

Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: 3rd Rock Electrical, Agility Heating & Air, AU Construction, Aubrey Voigt, Brian Rodgers, Butch & Peggy Franks, Butch Franks Rentals, LLC, Carl & Nancy Ohlendorf, Carter Cattle & Crude Co., Chad Raemsch

Bethel, Elissa

2,575.00

Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: First Lockhart Bank, McCoy’s, Swift Fence Co., Pro-Tractor Services, Wesley Hunnell, Bruce Franks Rentals, LLC, Carolyn A. Bryant, Thomason Funeral Home, Larry & Gale Lindsey, Randy & Rhonda Till

Mosier, Kelton

2,400.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co., Parker Allred, Stone Services, Jack Vest, JoAnna Gilland, JR Groillmund, Kevin & Tracey Creamer, Laura Chambers, Mary Voigt, Nelly Wale

Galindo, Leonardo

4,250.00

Buyers: Caldwell

County Farm Bureau, Luling Farm & Feed

Staton, Braxton

2,500.00

Buyers: Lockhart

Auction, Inc.

Langley, Sophia

2,000.00

Buyers: Jim Sells

Memorial Group:

Southeast Buyers Group, Sonny & Wendy Schmidt-Empire Ranch, Schmidt Electric-Ben Frank, Schmidt Ranch- Bobby & Sue, BJ Germer & Family, George Hinckley/Jordan Hinckley Family, The Masur Family

Swine

Janak, Davis

5,000.00

Buyers: Calldwell County 500 Club: Tommy Barron-Johnny & Sons Paint & Body, Terry Black’s BBQ, John & Joyce Buckner, Kreuz Market, Todd & Allison Smith-Texas Quail Farms, Tommy & Phyllis Raemsch, Keith & Shanna Conley, Tim & Betty Clark, Joe & Peggy Smith, Kevin Mills CPA, Clear Leadership Academy, Riata Real Estate

Offerman, Abbigail

2,000.00

Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM

Morgan, Sophia

2,000.00

Buyers: Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Bill & Sher Roberts, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Donnie & Louise Graham, David & Laura Laney, Luling Feed & Farm Supply, Hermann Sons Life Lockhart, Community Baptist Church

Pierre, Kori

1,000.00

Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling

Castillo, Hollie

1,000.00

Buyers: Smitty’s Market

Scott, Laney

600.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: PJS of Austin, LLC, Briggs Equipment, Stone Services and Consulting, LLC, Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co., Lance & Jennifer Benes, Dub Whitehead

Offerman, Zoey

1,000.00

Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM

Cady, Leah

1,200.00

Buyers: Caldwell

County Farm Bureau

Janak, Ella

6,000.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Clean Scapes Landscaping, Briggs Equipment, Larry McKee, A & S Construction, Nick & Kendra Metzler, 5B-Dax & Tonya Beggs, Covert Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Inc. Bastrop, Jason Owen-This & That Films Production Company, Will Oliver & Family, Double J Ranch

Dorsett, Hunter

1,000.00

Buyers: Skip Dorsett

Archer, Barrett

1,100.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Briggs Equipment, Stephanie & Bobby Joe Coleman, Lawrence McKee, Sr., Lance & Jennifer Benes, Schmidt Ranch, LLC, Brent & Kelley Southwell

Law, James

2,575.00

Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: Joe Kelly, Donald Chesser, Lone Star Realty, Angel Ramirez Electric, Karen Sneed Barton, Floors Plus, Byron & Jodie Friedrich, Bob & Betty Hailey, Gavin & Grant Hinckley, Jarod & Kelly Senter, Lil Lions Day Care, CC Rodeo Association, Anice Lebeouf, Logo’s, Warren Lay, Samantha Ortega

Galipp, Parker

8,998.00

Buyers: Charles Alexander, Flatonia Livestock Comm., Robert Cheatham, Floyd Wilhelm, Shoppe John Deere, Sage Capital Bank, Covert Chevy, Luling Tire Service, Cavender Chevy, Galipp Custom Services, Cameron Galipp, Hank DeWitt Trucking LLC, Blackwell Land & Cattle, Frank & Linda Galipp

Bartsch, Isabella

1,000.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Bruce Fanks Rentals, Agility Heating & Air, LLC, Danny & Marsha Davis, Hanson Equipment, Okie Duboise, Texas Ag Services-Brandon Cunningham, Terry & Kathy Wright, Judd & Janet Meier, Brownsboro Ranch-Bobby Brown, Dallas Martinez

Cady, Morgan

1,100.00

Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: Fehner & Sons Grain, LLC, Ginny & Barron Janak, Hometown Meat Market, Visionary Fiber Tech, Inc., Southern Winds Vet Services, Germer Insurance, CC Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden, Fred Weber, Jared Jakovich, Jeffry & Shelly Michelson

Dorsett, Casen

1,000.00

Buyers: Skip Dorsett

Lambs

Dittmar, Hailey

2,600.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Smitty’s Market-Nina Sells & James Fullilove-In Memory of John Fullilove, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Trey & Pamela Hamlett, Dr. W.E. Selman & Family, Fred Weber, Parker Allred, Tommy & Phyllis Raemsch, CC Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden, Comm. Ed & Andrea Theriot, Terry & Debra Schulze

Burton, Avi

2,800.00

Buyers: DNT

Construction

Kielpinski, Cody

1,000.00

Buyers: Allen

McKee Memorial Group: Randall & Kathy James, Brent & Kelley Southwell, Pauline McKee, Rebecca McKee, Robert & Laura Polanco, Shawn Harkin, Stewart Smith, Tom & Lezlie Krenz, David & Terri Braune, Kasi Miles

Burton, Emory

5,498.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Brent & Kelley Southwell, Lindemann Fertilizer, Luling Tire Service, CJ Jakel, Floyd & Deann Mahanay, Kix Beggs, Martinez Family-In Honor of Shelby Kinsey, K & J Woodworks, Keith & Cindy Bexley, KOM Productions, LLC

Munoz, Aubrey

800.00

Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling

Wagoner, Lauren

800.00

Buyers: Frey Ranch

Munoz, Jason

500.00

Buyers: Luling

Tire-Rusty Horne

Goats

Hale, C.R.

5,498.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Longhorn S Feed Store, Anton Auction Service, CC Treasurer Gloria Garcia, Pure Basin Services, LLC, Classic AC/Heating, CC Rodeo Association, CC Judge Hoppy Haden, Steve & Kristi Visage, Keitha Hernandez, Jonathan Jeffrey Enterprises, LLC

Simpson, Brooklyn

2,500.00

Buyers: Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Bill & Sher Roberts, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Donnie & Louise Graham, David & Laura Laney, Billy Ray & Karen Buckner

Orozco, Raudel

Antonio

1,100.00

Buyers: D Cone Legacy Foundation

Lockhart, Lexi

Buyers: 1,200.00 Del & Betty Tally

Bornemann, Henlee

800.00

Buyers: Del & Betty Tally

Lockhart, Maci

600.00

Buyers: Aesthetics by Michelle Hazelett

Nielsen, Kelsey

2,400.00

Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM

Simpson, Payton

1,000.00

Buyers: Shelly Hardaway, Wyatt & Dianna Dietz

Rocha, Jose

1,700.00

Buyers: Circle G

Livestock, Tip’s Turf

McKnight, Renee

1,200.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Stone Services and Consulting, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Mary Ann Ricketson, Michael & Leenie Shaw, Rachel Behkne, Rebecca Contreras, Sheri Brown, Robert & Angie Sanchez, Sara Sotelo, Corrine Yanez

Single Broiler

Rose, Sephora

1,500.00

Buyers: Rancho 2R, Frey Ranch, Donna Homann

Langley, Oliver

700.00

Buyers: Luling

Tire-Rusty Horne

Vollette, Lane

2,498.00

Buyers: Del & Betty Tally

Wilson, Brooke

1,100.00

Buyers: Janet Wisian, Hazelett Water Well Drilling, Rocking K Properties

Hunnell, John David

2,498.00

Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: First Lockhart Bank, McCoy’s, Swift Fence Co., Pro-Tractor Services, Wesley Hunnell, Bruce Franks Rentals, Carolyn A. Bryant, Thomason Funeral Home, Larry & Gale Lindsey, Randy & Rhonda Till

Schulze, Sutton

1,500.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Lindemann Fertilizer Services, Schmidt Ranch, LLC, Allison Hammers, CC Pct. 1 Comm. BJ Westmoreland, Hope Scallan, Brady Rathgeber, Jaimee Griebel, Kimberly Clinkscales, Laurelyn Arterbury, Marcos & Lisa Gonzales

Turkey

Mee, Paisley

1,250.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Chad & Susie Franks, Butch & Peggy Franks, Kreuz Market-Keith Schmidt, Ron Faulstich, Danny Buckner, Lily’s Bar & Grill, Matthew Sturn, Craig Archer, Gary Dickerson, Bill Hyman

Single Rabbit

Marlatt, Jemma

2,600.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: 5D Farm & Feed-Dailey Family, Justin & Kimberly Martinez, Johnny Homann, Karen Homann, Matt & Alisha Homann Proctor-Summit Sales Promotions Market, Carolyn Marlatt, Joe Bob & Amanda Marlatt, Alvin & Janet Odell, Cliff and Cindy Johnson, Randy and Tonya Homann

Holcomb, Lacey

2,400.00

Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Sullivan’s Tree Service, Kenneth Schawe, Shield’s AC/Heating, Guadalajara & El Rey, Lockhart Ford, Bruce Wilson, KJ’s Auto Accessories, Kent & Marilyn Riddle, William & Vickie Schulle-In Memory of Clarence & Emma Jean Schulle, The Burton Family

Scott, Korbin

1,000.00

Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: Lockhart Kiwanis Club, Lone Star Paving, NAPA Auto Parts, Nighthawk Construction, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Mad Jack’s BBQ, Natalie & Payton Cain, Stone Services & Consulting, Lembo & Kelly Allen, Low Cost Insurance, Old Pal Texas Tavern

Jakel, Callen

1,000.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Professional Janitorial Services of Austin, Capital Farm Credit, David & Bailey Crane, Dee & Mandy Voigt, Jerry Doskocil, Jesse Atzger, Jose Navarres, Lisa Hensley, Lorraine Walter, Quentin O’Neil

Ramzinski, River

4,498.00

Buyers: Lockhart Auction, Inc, Jim Sells Memorial Group: Cliff & Cindy Johnson, Kole & Donna Townsen, Germer’s Farms & Family, Trey & Pamela Hamlett

Duron, Genesis

700.00

Buyers: Caldwell

County 500 Club

Duron, Nia

1,000.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Lehne Construction, Inc, DLP Utility Services, Keith & Cindy Bexley, Shelby Kinsey, 4MX Ag Conservation & Construction, Rex Gore

Tristan, Ciah

1,600.00

Buyers: CC Rodeo

Association

Johnson, Jase

1,500.00

Buyers: CC Rodeo Association, Matthew Sturn, Jim Sells Memorial Group: Cliff & Cindy Johnson, David & Amy Anton, Smitty’s Market, 5D Farm & Feed-The Dailey Family

May, Reese

1,800.00

Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Floyd & Deann Mahanay, Dub Whitehead, JW Meier, Kix Beggs, Longhorn S Feed Store, Bubba’s Lawn Solutions

Hall, Benjamin

600.00

Buyers: Caldwell

County 500 Club

Kuhn, Ethan

1,400.00

Buyers: D Cone Legacy Foundation

Craig, Makena

1,000.00

Buyers: Del & Betty Tally

Senter, Reagan

2,575.00

Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: McCoy’s, Bruce Franks Rentals

Broiler Pen

Caddell, Weston

1,800.00

Buyers: Ledbetter

Charolais

Rose, Aaliyah

1,000.00

Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling

Rose, Noah

700.00

Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling

Rose, Maia

1,800.00

Buyers: Lockhart Auction, Inc., Allen McKee Memorial Group: Clean Scapes Landscaping, Larry & Nancy Metzler, Laura Beth Erisman, Lane Marbauch, Chad Harkin, DLP Utility Services, Mayor Lew White & Patti, Shelly McKee, Cheryl Love, Chris Reed