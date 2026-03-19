2026 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show
2026 Livestock Auction Results
Steer
Woodworth, Jackie
4,000.00
Buyers: Caldwell County Buyers Group: Johnny & Sons Paint & Body, Lazy R Ranch, Carol Holcomb, Timberlake Site Services, Garrett & Amanda Montgomery, Meitler Farm, Meitler Plumbing, Comm. Pct. 1 BJ Westmoreland, Joann Garza-Mayberry- Luling ISD Board Trustee, Laurie & Pat Davis, Pegasus School, CC Judge Hoppy Haden, Rodney & Katrina Hodge, Sandy Creek Trucking, Sage Capital Bank, Smith Supply, Schmidt Ranch LLC, David Powell
Mosier, Kaden
2,400.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Ron Faulstich, Parker Allred, Danny Buckner, Texas Ag Services-Brandon Cunningham
Fairchild, Joshua
4,000.00
Buyers: Lockhart
Auction, Inc.
Fairchild, Wyatt
1,600.00
Buyers: Bird Dog Leak Detection
Ocampo, Roberto
2,700.00
Buyers: HEI Civil
Galindo, Sebastian
1,900.00
Buyers:
Huck Foundation
Castillo, Ayverhi
2,500.00
Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger
Staton, Brant
2,500.00
Buyers: Lockhart
Auction, Inc.
Adair, Madison
2,500.00
Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger
Hinckley, Gavin
8,999.00
Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger
Scott, Karlee
2,500.00
Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger
Caddell, Charley
2,500.00
Buyers: Danny Buckner, Kreuz Market, Hanson Equipment
Staton, Sarah
2,600.00
Buyers: Chris & Norma Finger
Caddell, Bridget
1,400.00
Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: 3rd Rock Electrical, Agility Heating & Air, AU Construction, Aubrey Voigt, Brian Rodgers, Butch & Peggy Franks, Butch Franks Rentals, LLC, Carl & Nancy Ohlendorf, Carter Cattle & Crude Co., Chad Raemsch
Bethel, Elissa
2,575.00
Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: First Lockhart Bank, McCoy’s, Swift Fence Co., Pro-Tractor Services, Wesley Hunnell, Bruce Franks Rentals, LLC, Carolyn A. Bryant, Thomason Funeral Home, Larry & Gale Lindsey, Randy & Rhonda Till
Mosier, Kelton
2,400.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co., Parker Allred, Stone Services, Jack Vest, JoAnna Gilland, JR Groillmund, Kevin & Tracey Creamer, Laura Chambers, Mary Voigt, Nelly Wale
Galindo, Leonardo
4,250.00
Buyers: Caldwell
County Farm Bureau, Luling Farm & Feed
Staton, Braxton
2,500.00
Buyers: Lockhart
Auction, Inc.
Langley, Sophia
2,000.00
Buyers: Jim Sells
Memorial Group:
Southeast Buyers Group, Sonny & Wendy Schmidt-Empire Ranch, Schmidt Electric-Ben Frank, Schmidt Ranch- Bobby & Sue, BJ Germer & Family, George Hinckley/Jordan Hinckley Family, The Masur Family
Swine
Janak, Davis
5,000.00
Buyers: Calldwell County 500 Club: Tommy Barron-Johnny & Sons Paint & Body, Terry Black’s BBQ, John & Joyce Buckner, Kreuz Market, Todd & Allison Smith-Texas Quail Farms, Tommy & Phyllis Raemsch, Keith & Shanna Conley, Tim & Betty Clark, Joe & Peggy Smith, Kevin Mills CPA, Clear Leadership Academy, Riata Real Estate
Offerman, Abbigail
2,000.00
Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM
Morgan, Sophia
2,000.00
Buyers: Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Bill & Sher Roberts, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Donnie & Louise Graham, David & Laura Laney, Luling Feed & Farm Supply, Hermann Sons Life Lockhart, Community Baptist Church
Pierre, Kori
1,000.00
Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling
Castillo, Hollie
1,000.00
Buyers: Smitty’s Market
Scott, Laney
600.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: PJS of Austin, LLC, Briggs Equipment, Stone Services and Consulting, LLC, Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co., Lance & Jennifer Benes, Dub Whitehead
Offerman, Zoey
1,000.00
Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM
Cady, Leah
1,200.00
Buyers: Caldwell
County Farm Bureau
Janak, Ella
6,000.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Clean Scapes Landscaping, Briggs Equipment, Larry McKee, A & S Construction, Nick & Kendra Metzler, 5B-Dax & Tonya Beggs, Covert Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Inc. Bastrop, Jason Owen-This & That Films Production Company, Will Oliver & Family, Double J Ranch
Dorsett, Hunter
1,000.00
Buyers: Skip Dorsett
Archer, Barrett
1,100.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Briggs Equipment, Stephanie & Bobby Joe Coleman, Lawrence McKee, Sr., Lance & Jennifer Benes, Schmidt Ranch, LLC, Brent & Kelley Southwell
Law, James
2,575.00
Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: Joe Kelly, Donald Chesser, Lone Star Realty, Angel Ramirez Electric, Karen Sneed Barton, Floors Plus, Byron & Jodie Friedrich, Bob & Betty Hailey, Gavin & Grant Hinckley, Jarod & Kelly Senter, Lil Lions Day Care, CC Rodeo Association, Anice Lebeouf, Logo’s, Warren Lay, Samantha Ortega
Galipp, Parker
8,998.00
Buyers: Charles Alexander, Flatonia Livestock Comm., Robert Cheatham, Floyd Wilhelm, Shoppe John Deere, Sage Capital Bank, Covert Chevy, Luling Tire Service, Cavender Chevy, Galipp Custom Services, Cameron Galipp, Hank DeWitt Trucking LLC, Blackwell Land & Cattle, Frank & Linda Galipp
Bartsch, Isabella
1,000.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Bruce Fanks Rentals, Agility Heating & Air, LLC, Danny & Marsha Davis, Hanson Equipment, Okie Duboise, Texas Ag Services-Brandon Cunningham, Terry & Kathy Wright, Judd & Janet Meier, Brownsboro Ranch-Bobby Brown, Dallas Martinez
Cady, Morgan
1,100.00
Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: Fehner & Sons Grain, LLC, Ginny & Barron Janak, Hometown Meat Market, Visionary Fiber Tech, Inc., Southern Winds Vet Services, Germer Insurance, CC Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden, Fred Weber, Jared Jakovich, Jeffry & Shelly Michelson
Dorsett, Casen
1,000.00
Buyers: Skip Dorsett
Lambs
Dittmar, Hailey
2,600.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Smitty’s Market-Nina Sells & James Fullilove-In Memory of John Fullilove, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Trey & Pamela Hamlett, Dr. W.E. Selman & Family, Fred Weber, Parker Allred, Tommy & Phyllis Raemsch, CC Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden, Comm. Ed & Andrea Theriot, Terry & Debra Schulze
Burton, Avi
2,800.00
Buyers: DNT
Construction
Kielpinski, Cody
1,000.00
Buyers: Allen
McKee Memorial Group: Randall & Kathy James, Brent & Kelley Southwell, Pauline McKee, Rebecca McKee, Robert & Laura Polanco, Shawn Harkin, Stewart Smith, Tom & Lezlie Krenz, David & Terri Braune, Kasi Miles
Burton, Emory
5,498.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Brent & Kelley Southwell, Lindemann Fertilizer, Luling Tire Service, CJ Jakel, Floyd & Deann Mahanay, Kix Beggs, Martinez Family-In Honor of Shelby Kinsey, K & J Woodworks, Keith & Cindy Bexley, KOM Productions, LLC
Munoz, Aubrey
800.00
Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling
Wagoner, Lauren
800.00
Buyers: Frey Ranch
Munoz, Jason
500.00
Buyers: Luling
Tire-Rusty Horne
Goats
Hale, C.R.
5,498.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Longhorn S Feed Store, Anton Auction Service, CC Treasurer Gloria Garcia, Pure Basin Services, LLC, Classic AC/Heating, CC Rodeo Association, CC Judge Hoppy Haden, Steve & Kristi Visage, Keitha Hernandez, Jonathan Jeffrey Enterprises, LLC
Simpson, Brooklyn
2,500.00
Buyers: Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Bill & Sher Roberts, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Donnie & Louise Graham, David & Laura Laney, Billy Ray & Karen Buckner
Orozco, Raudel
Antonio
1,100.00
Buyers: D Cone Legacy Foundation
Lockhart, Lexi
Buyers: 1,200.00 Del & Betty Tally
Bornemann, Henlee
800.00
Buyers: Del & Betty Tally
Lockhart, Maci
600.00
Buyers: Aesthetics by Michelle Hazelett
Nielsen, Kelsey
2,400.00
Buyers: Southern Winds Vet Services-Garrett Montgomery DVM
Simpson, Payton
1,000.00
Buyers: Shelly Hardaway, Wyatt & Dianna Dietz
Rocha, Jose
1,700.00
Buyers: Circle G
Livestock, Tip’s Turf
McKnight, Renee
1,200.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Stone Services and Consulting, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Mary Ann Ricketson, Michael & Leenie Shaw, Rachel Behkne, Rebecca Contreras, Sheri Brown, Robert & Angie Sanchez, Sara Sotelo, Corrine Yanez
Single Broiler
Rose, Sephora
1,500.00
Buyers: Rancho 2R, Frey Ranch, Donna Homann
Langley, Oliver
700.00
Buyers: Luling
Tire-Rusty Horne
Vollette, Lane
2,498.00
Buyers: Del & Betty Tally
Wilson, Brooke
1,100.00
Buyers: Janet Wisian, Hazelett Water Well Drilling, Rocking K Properties
Hunnell, John David
2,498.00
Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: First Lockhart Bank, McCoy’s, Swift Fence Co., Pro-Tractor Services, Wesley Hunnell, Bruce Franks Rentals, Carolyn A. Bryant, Thomason Funeral Home, Larry & Gale Lindsey, Randy & Rhonda Till
Schulze, Sutton
1,500.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Lindemann Fertilizer Services, Schmidt Ranch, LLC, Allison Hammers, CC Pct. 1 Comm. BJ Westmoreland, Hope Scallan, Brady Rathgeber, Jaimee Griebel, Kimberly Clinkscales, Laurelyn Arterbury, Marcos & Lisa Gonzales
Turkey
Mee, Paisley
1,250.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Chad & Susie Franks, Butch & Peggy Franks, Kreuz Market-Keith Schmidt, Ron Faulstich, Danny Buckner, Lily’s Bar & Grill, Matthew Sturn, Craig Archer, Gary Dickerson, Bill Hyman
Single Rabbit
Marlatt, Jemma
2,600.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: 5D Farm & Feed-Dailey Family, Justin & Kimberly Martinez, Johnny Homann, Karen Homann, Matt & Alisha Homann Proctor-Summit Sales Promotions Market, Carolyn Marlatt, Joe Bob & Amanda Marlatt, Alvin & Janet Odell, Cliff and Cindy Johnson, Randy and Tonya Homann
Holcomb, Lacey
2,400.00
Buyers: Jim Sells Memorial Group: Sullivan’s Tree Service, Kenneth Schawe, Shield’s AC/Heating, Guadalajara & El Rey, Lockhart Ford, Bruce Wilson, KJ’s Auto Accessories, Kent & Marilyn Riddle, William & Vickie Schulle-In Memory of Clarence & Emma Jean Schulle, The Burton Family
Scott, Korbin
1,000.00
Buyers: Caldwell County 500 Club: Lockhart Kiwanis Club, Lone Star Paving, NAPA Auto Parts, Nighthawk Construction, Lockhart Auction, Inc., Mad Jack’s BBQ, Natalie & Payton Cain, Stone Services & Consulting, Lembo & Kelly Allen, Low Cost Insurance, Old Pal Texas Tavern
Jakel, Callen
1,000.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Professional Janitorial Services of Austin, Capital Farm Credit, David & Bailey Crane, Dee & Mandy Voigt, Jerry Doskocil, Jesse Atzger, Jose Navarres, Lisa Hensley, Lorraine Walter, Quentin O’Neil
Ramzinski, River
4,498.00
Buyers: Lockhart Auction, Inc, Jim Sells Memorial Group: Cliff & Cindy Johnson, Kole & Donna Townsen, Germer’s Farms & Family, Trey & Pamela Hamlett
Duron, Genesis
700.00
Buyers: Caldwell
County 500 Club
Duron, Nia
1,000.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Lehne Construction, Inc, DLP Utility Services, Keith & Cindy Bexley, Shelby Kinsey, 4MX Ag Conservation & Construction, Rex Gore
Tristan, Ciah
1,600.00
Buyers: CC Rodeo
Association
Johnson, Jase
1,500.00
Buyers: CC Rodeo Association, Matthew Sturn, Jim Sells Memorial Group: Cliff & Cindy Johnson, David & Amy Anton, Smitty’s Market, 5D Farm & Feed-The Dailey Family
May, Reese
1,800.00
Buyers: Allen McKee Memorial Group: Floyd & Deann Mahanay, Dub Whitehead, JW Meier, Kix Beggs, Longhorn S Feed Store, Bubba’s Lawn Solutions
Hall, Benjamin
600.00
Buyers: Caldwell
County 500 Club
Kuhn, Ethan
1,400.00
Buyers: D Cone Legacy Foundation
Craig, Makena
1,000.00
Buyers: Del & Betty Tally
Senter, Reagan
2,575.00
Buyers: Kenneth Sneed Group: McCoy’s, Bruce Franks Rentals
Broiler Pen
Caddell, Weston
1,800.00
Buyers: Ledbetter
Charolais
Rose, Aaliyah
1,000.00
Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling
Rose, Noah
700.00
Buyers: Hazelett Water Well Drilling
Rose, Maia
1,800.00
Buyers: Lockhart Auction, Inc., Allen McKee Memorial Group: Clean Scapes Landscaping, Larry & Nancy Metzler, Laura Beth Erisman, Lane Marbauch, Chad Harkin, DLP Utility Services, Mayor Lew White & Patti, Shelly McKee, Cheryl Love, Chris Reed