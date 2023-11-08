7th Grade LJHS B team hangs on for championship Share:







LPR staff

Jerry Peralez ran for two touchdowns, passed for another, added a pair of extra-point conversions, and even intercepted a pass on defense as the 7th Grade Lockhart B team jumped out to a big lead and held on to beat Goodnight Middle School of San Marcos, 20-14, in the District Championship game last week at Lions Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Peralez scored on the first play of the second period on an 8-yard run with 6:50 left in the first half.

Goodnight reached the Lockhart 27 with one second remaining in the half, but Peralez picked off a desperation pass on the 18 and return it 35 yards before going out of bounds as the half ended.

Peralez led the Lions on a third-quarter drive that ended with his one-yard touchdown run and ensuing extra-point run for a 13-0 lead with 3:16 left in the period.

Goodnight failed to convert a fourth-down pass on its own 32 with 14 seconds left in the period. On the very next play, Peralez had trouble grabbing the snap, bounced it on the turf, regained his composure and fire downfield. JoeAngel Almaguer outdueled a Goodnight defender at the 13-yard line and raced in for the touchdown from there. A high snap on the extra point sailed over Peralez’s head, but he went back and retrieved it at the 15, made a couple of moves, and scored from there to give the Lions a 20-0 lead.

Goodnight finally got on the board with 4:19 remaining on a 6-yard pass on a fourth-and-goal, adding the extra point run to make it 20-7.

After Lockhart turned the ball over on downs, Goodnight used a 35-yard double-reverse run to get back in the end zone. A run for the extra point narrowed the gap to 20-14 with 1:54 remaining.

The comeback attempt ended when Lockhart recovered the onsides kick attempt. Three kneels by Peralez allowed the lions to run out the clock and capture the District title.