7th Grade A Lions share district title in tie Share:







LPR staff

Lockhart suffered losses in both of its 8th Grade District finales – 26-20 in the A game to San Marcos Miller, and 13-0 to Gonzales in the B game. However, the 7th Grade Lions won one championship outright while sharing another with a tie.

Lockhart’s 7th Grade A football team scored late, then held San Marcos’ Miller Middle School on its final possession to share the District title as the team’s battled to an 18-18 tie at Lions Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lockhart’s Malakhi Reese intercepted the ball on the 27 of Miller and returned it to the nine early in the first quarter.

Two plays later quarterback, Lockhart quarterback Waylon Johnson pitched to Demonte Anthony, who would score on a 6-yard run. The Lions were stopped on the extra point run, leaving them in front 6-0 with a 5:52 left in the first quarter.

Miller tied the game with 5:18 left in the quarter on a 9-yard quarterback draw. The extra point was also stopped, leaving the game at 6–6.

there was no scoring in the second quarter.

However, on the first play of the third quarter, Lockhart’s Denim Ford returned Miller’s kickoff 67 yards to paydirt. Again, the run for the extra point was stopped and Lockhart led 12-6 with 7:38 left in the period.

Miller tied the game at 12–12 with 4:33 left in the third quarter, but the pass for the extra points failed.

Miller took the lead at 18–12 with 3:29 remaining on a 7-yard touchdown run, but Ford stopped the extra point run.

Miller recovered its ensuing onsides kick attempt but was called for offsides, and Lockhart recovered the next kick at its own 37.

Johnson’s short pass to Anthony turned into a remarkable catch-and-run for 30 yards down to the Miller 33. The Lions called a timeout with 1:02 remaining.

Joel Garcia ran for 10 yards on a jet sweep, giving the Lions a first down with 50 seconds remaining. Anthony took a pitch down to the 5-yard line. From there, Johnson found Wyatt Reed in a crowd across the middle, for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining to tie the game at 18–18. However, Johnson’s pass for a potential game-winning extra point failed.

Lockhart tried an onsides kick, but Miller recovered at its own 46. The Diamondbacks quickly reached the Lockhart 16 with 11 seconds remaining, but a short pass on the final play of the game was stopped by the Lockhart defense.

The teams shared the district championship as there are no overtimes at that level.