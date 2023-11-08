Lady Lions win hoops opener Share:







LISD

Lockhart crushed Crockett, 63-31, to open its basketball season.

Junior Rakaia Walker poured in 35 points to lead Lockhart. She also had 13 rebounds, no deflected passes, 4 assists, 4 steals,m and 2 blocked shots.

Senior Za’Kayla Shannon added 12 poits and 5 rebounds for the Lions. Senior Alyssa Martinez added 7 points, 5 deflections, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 6 rebounds. Freshman Peyton Johnson tallied 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block in her first varsity contest.

Lockhart’s Junior Varsity girls won 38-11, and the Freshmen Lions won, 48-8.

Lockhart played host to Travis on Tuesday night.