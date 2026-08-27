Aalo Atomics walks away from Caldwell County Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County commissioners handled a wide range of issues during their latest meeting, from renewed drought concerns and new fire safety rules to data center incentives, while County Judge Hoppy Haden also addressed questions surrounding a previously disclosed land agreement. During citizens’ comments, several residents raised concerns about Haden’s involvement in a pre-sale agreement with a land acquisition company that had been seeking to purchase his ranch.

Haden told the court and those in attendance that he has no plans to resign and intends to continue seeking reelection to another four-year term. He also said he and all other parties involved had been released from the pre-sale agreement. “I will allow the voters to determine whether I leave office or stay in office,” Haden said. The land agreement has drawn public attention in recent weeks as Caldwell County continues to see growing interest from developers, including companies considering large-scale data center projects.

Outside of the discussion surrounding Haden, commissioners also reinstated the countywide burn ban following a recommendation from the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management. Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel told commissioners that ground conditions were deteriorating quickly, with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index increasing between seven and 10 points each day. At the time of the meeting, Caldwell County’s average KBDI stood at 542, approaching the county’s drought threshold of 575. The index is commonly used to measure soil dryness and wildfire potential, with higher numbers indicating increasingly dry conditions. Commissioners also approved an order adopting portions of the 2024 International Fire Code for use in Caldwell County. The International Fire Code, developed by the International Code Council, establishes minimum standards for fire prevention, life safety and hazard reduction in both new and existing structures. According to the county order, the code is intended to establish minimum requirements for the design, construction or substantial improvement of public buildings, commercial establishments and multifamily residential buildings containing four or more units. Buildings covered under Section 233.064(a) of the Texas Local Government Code will now be subject to inspection by the Caldwell County Fire Marshal to determine compliance with the adopted code.

Commissioners also took action on one of the county’s most closely watched development issues, large-scale data centers. The court approved a resolution suspending tax abatement agreements connected to large-scale data center projects until the adjournment of the 90th Texas Legislature.

Earlier this year, Caldwell County approved Chapter 312 tax abatement agreements involving two proposed data center developments. County officials said those agreements were used to bring developers into broader development agreements designed to protect local resources, including water supplies, while addressing concerns such as noise and light pollution. Haden said the political and regulatory environment surrounding data centers has changed enough that the county believes developers may now be willing to enter into similar agreements without receiving tax incentives. “With the conversations and political climate surrounding data centers changing, we feel that potential data center developers who may be intent on coming to Caldwell County would now be more likely to enter into these same development agreements without tax incentives as a show of good faith, to show communities that they are intent on being good neighbors and stewards of their environment,” Haden said.

The move does not prohibit data center development in Caldwell County, but it puts a temporary stop to the county offering additional tax abatements while state lawmakers continue examining the growing industry and its demands on electricity, water and other infrastructure.

Commissioners also proclaimed August as National Emergency Management Awareness Month, recognizing the work of emergency management personnel and the importance of preparing residents and communities for disasters and other emergencies.