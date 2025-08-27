AirLIFE TEXAS has new base in Lockhart Share:







LOCKHART, TX

The ribbon was cut on AirLIFE TEXAS’ newest emergency air medical helicopter during a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Henry T. Rainey American Legion Post 41 in Lockhart. AirLIFE TEXAS 1 is based nearby at 145 Old Lockhart Road and is the only air medical base permanently located in Caldwell County. It is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider. It joins an ecosystem of care with sister AirLIFE TEXAS helicopter bases in Uvalde and Snyder, and a fixed wing base in New Braunfels that can serve the entire state with lifesaving care.

“We are more than thrilled to be here and be part of this community, and are so excited by the welcoming we’ve had so far,” said Air Methods Area Manager Joel Ramirez. “Being able to have a helicopter in Caldwell County to take care of somebody and get them to a hospital in a matter of minutes is huge. We thank you so much for giving us this opportunity.”

First responders from Lockhart Fire Rescue, Caldwell County Emergency Management, Mid-County Fire/Rescue, Caldwell County Emergency Medical Service, San Marcos Fire, Homeland Security, and many others came together for the event, which was followed by a lunch provided by the American Legion to thank those who serve the county. Central Texas Regional Director for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Brandon Simon and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce attended as well. “We are so excited to be here, and everyone has been so welcoming,” said Air Methods Account Executive Amber Buchanan. “We are available 24/7 to respond to time critical emergencies. We have no memberships, so everyone who has insurance is covered, even when they are out of network. We also have an amazing patient advocacy program that helps all our patients, regardless of insurance.”

The new base is staffed with best-in-class flight nurses and paramedics to respond to trauma, heart attacks, strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns, motor vehicle accidents, and other time-sensitive medical events. Their Bell 407 helicopter is equipped with advanced medical equipment and medications onboard, allowing it to function as a flying ICU. They carry whole blood that can be administered on scene or in flight, significantly increasing positive outcomes for patients. They also carry a Zoll AutoPulse ® NXT device, which administers automatic, high-quality chest compressions in flight, allowing clinicians to provide other critical care for patients suffering from cardiac emergencies.

“Thank you for coming into our community,” said Lockhart Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Megan Carvajal. “Increasing access to the healthcare we all need is so important. We recognize that Lockhart is growing and needs the care that our citizens all deserve.”