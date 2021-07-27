Godspell begins run at Gaslight Baker Share:







Special to the LPR

“Prepare ye, the way of the Lord” as Godspell, at The Gaslight Baker Theatre in Lockhart, opens this Friday.

Having postponed their 100th anniversary season in 2020 due to the pandemic, the GBT returns, celebrating the return of live theatre with this classic musical by Stephen Schwartz. The musical is directed by Jason Jones, who is also the current President of The Gaslight Baker.

Godspell, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, tells the Gospel of Matthew using clever and entertaining skits with a memorable rock and roll score.

“I love the hope and unity and restorative joy of the story and the songs,” Jones said. “We can build a beautiful city! We can love and serve each other! We can make a difference, brick by brick and heart by heart!”

“My hope and prayer for this show is that people leave full of hope.”

The cast came from all around Central Texas to be part of this historic event.

“This cast is absolutely incredible and I’m so excited that we have the unique opportunity to be the ones who welcome people back to the theatre after this year,” said David Kelly of Buda, who plays Jesus.

Godspell opens July 30 at 8 p.m. and runs July 31, August 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 8 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Aug. 1, 8, and 14.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and veterans, and $10 for students (up to 24). Opening-night tickets on July 30th are half price.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.mygbt.org.