John Hiram Barnes III was born April 14, 1974, on Easter Sunday, in New Orleans, LA and quietly passed away July 22, 2021 at the age of 47 due to COVID related complications.

John is preceded in death by his father John H. Barnes, Sr. and his aunt and uncle Loretta and Horace Whittington. John leaves behind his loving wife Nikki Barnes, sons “Inky” and Wyatt Barnes and daughter Bailey Barnes. John is also survived by his mother Nora Barcelo Barnes, his sisters Cindy and Theresa, his brother and Sister-in-law Damon and Marisa Wagley as well as nieces April Kidd and Elise Wagley and nephew Rio Joaquin Wagley.

John will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to services at noon, this Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the LDS Church, 1008 State Park Rd, Lockhart TX.

