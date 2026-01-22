And Action….. Share:









Early Monday morning, filming crews were up and at em early at the corner of W. Market and S. Church Streets filming scenes for a new Firestone tire commercial. A vintage 1930’s Firestone truck could be seen with actors appearing to be loading and unloading tires from the truck with a tarp that read “Ship by Truck” Firestone. Firestone’s famous motto related to trucking wasn’t a catchy phrase but a pioneering movement called “Ship by Truck,” started by Harvey Firestone in 1918 to promote road transport, supporting soldiers and building the trucking industry, with a later campaign slogan being “Those With Drive, Drive a Firestone”. Firestone launched this initiative to get goods to soldiers during World War I, recognizing the need for better roads and truck transport. It also championed the trucking industry, establishing Firestone as a key supporter of commerce and moving products. In 2013, Firestone introduced a new campaign: “Those With Drive, Drive a Firestone,” focusing on small fleet owners and new tire technology. So, while “Ship by Truck” was the key phrase for its historical movement, the later, more direct motto was “Those With Drive, Drive a Firestone”.