Mr. Andres Montoya Rodriguez, 88, beloved Father and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on June 25, 2022. He entered this world on November 30, 1933 in Lytton Springs, Texas, born to Preciliano and Basilia Rodriguez.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Rodriguez, daughters Elizabeth Rodriguez, Sally Rodriguez and husband, Victor Rodriguez, granddaughter Lauryn Rodriguez, grandson Ramon Rodriguez.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Cemetery (Mendoza, Texas).