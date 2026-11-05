Aquatic Center moves closer to construction Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Potential rendering of new center. Provided by the City of Lockhart

Lockhart residents are getting closer to having a new place to swim, but there are still some big decisions to make before construction begins on the city’s long-awaited aquatic center. With the design now complete, the city is accepting bids from contractors interested in building the multimillion-dollar facility, which will include three swimming pools, a retractable enclosure, and features designed to make swimming available beyond the traditional summer months. Construction estimates have ranged from $15 million to $16.5 million, although the actual price won’t be known until contractors submit their bids. Those bids are due November 12, with city officials hoping to bring a construction contract before the Lockhart City Council in December. If everything stays on schedule, the facility could open in September 2027.

The aquatic center has been in the works for several years, and residents have watched the plans develop through community discussions, design presentations, and funding decisions. According to an October 23 update from the City of Lockhart, the design is now 100 percent complete, which means the project has moved beyond the drawing board and into the process of finding someone to build it. The city released its construction solicitation on October 22, giving contractors until 3 p.m. on November 12 to submit their proposals. Once those bids are received, city officials will review the costs and qualifications before making a recommendation to City Council. While there’s still plenty of work ahead, completing the design is a significant milestone for a project that has been on the city’s wish list for quite some time.

The new facility is planned for 1019 Center Street, near the intersection of Center and San Jacinto streets, on property owned by Lockhart Independent School District. Earlier project discussions indicated that the city would lease the property from the district. The aquatic center will feature three separate pools, each serving a different purpose. A leisure pool will give families and recreational swimmers a place to enjoy the water, while a competition pool will accommodate organized swimming activities. A third pool will be used for swimming lessons and instruction, offering a place for children and adults to learn an important skill. One of the more interesting features is a DynaDome retractable enclosure, which would allow the city to extend swimming opportunities beyond the summer season. Plans also include a bathhouse, equipment facilities, parking, drainage improvements, and the utilities needed to operate the complex. Earlier designs included shaded seating, concessions, and areas that could be rented for private gatherings.

For families who have spent years dealing with the limited swimming season at the existing city pool, the possibility of having more opportunities to get in the water could be a welcome change. Swimming lessons, water safety programs, recreational activities, and organized competitions could all become part of the facility’s offerings. The retractable enclosure is particularly important because it could give residents access to swimming programs during months when an outdoor pool would normally be closed. The need for additional swimming opportunities has come up repeatedly during the city’s recreational planning process. According to information presented to City Council in July, 96 percent of respondents to the city’s 2023 Parks Master Plan survey considered swimming pools an important recreational amenity. A separate study in 2025 also identified indoor swimming opportunities as something the community was lacking. Those findings helped support the city’s decision to move forward with the project.

Of course, a facility this size doesn’t come cheap, and the final price remains one of the biggest questions. The October construction solicitation lists an engineer’s estimate of $15 million, while a registration filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation in August puts the estimated construction cost at $16 million. During a July presentation, city officials discussed an estimate of approximately $16.5 million. Those numbers reflect estimates prepared at different stages of planning, not final construction costs. The actual amount will become clearer once contractors submit their bids and the city determines which proposal best meets its needs. Funding previously identified for the project includes the city’s 2025 certificates of obligation and a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Certificates of obligation allow local governments to borrow money for public projects and repay that debt over time. City officials will still need to account for the final construction price and expenses associated with operating the facility once it opens.

And that’s another part of the story that residents will eventually want answers about. Building the aquatic center is one thing, but keeping it running will require an ongoing financial commitment. Lifeguards, maintenance employees, insurance, pool chemicals, utilities, and equipment repairs will all be part of the yearly operating budget. The city will also have to establish admission prices, membership options, and fees for swimming lessons or other programs. During earlier presentations, officials indicated those prices would be determined closer to opening. The goal has been to make the center affordable for residents while bringing in enough revenue to help cover operating costs. Finding that balance will be important, particularly for families who may want to use the facility regularly rather than just occasionally during the summer.

The relationship between the city and Lockhart ISD could also play an important role in how the aquatic center is used. Because the planned location is on school district property, the facility may provide opportunities for school-related swimming activities in addition to programs offered to the public. However, the latest city update does not establish the specific arrangements for school use, scheduling, or long-term maintenance responsibilities. Those details will need to be clarified as construction moves forward. Another question involves the future of Lockhart’s existing municipal swimming pool. City officials previously indicated that decisions regarding the older facility would be made later, and no final plans for that property were announced in the latest update.

As for when residents might actually get to use the new center, the current schedule points toward late summer 2027. The state construction registration lists August 31, 2027, as the anticipated completion date, while city officials previously identified September 2027 as the expected opening period. Those dates are still projections, and plenty can happen between awarding a construction contract and opening a facility of this size. Weather, material availability, construction conditions, and unexpected problems can all affect a project’s schedule. The state registration also listed October 26 as an anticipated construction start date, but major construction still depends on the city selecting a contractor and approving the necessary agreements. For now, the November bidding deadline and anticipated December council consideration are the next steps.

The aquatic center is also part of a larger effort to improve recreational opportunities in Lockhart as the community continues to grow. In its October 23 update, the city reported that design work on a separate recreation center was approximately 30 percent complete, with full design expected in January. While the two projects are moving forward on different schedules, both are intended to give residents additional places to exercise, participate in organized activities, and spend time with family. As more homes are built and the population increases, the demand for public facilities will likely continue to grow, making decisions about construction costs and long-term maintenance increasingly important.

For now, the city has reached an important point in the aquatic center project. The plans are complete, contractors are being asked to provide their prices, and City Council could be considering a construction agreement before the end of the year. There are still questions about the final cost, admission fees, and exactly when the doors will open, but residents are getting a clearer picture of what the facility will offer. After years of planning and discussion, Lockhart’s new aquatic center is moving closer to becoming something families can actually use rather than something they can only look at on paper.