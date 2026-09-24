Area communities prepare for National Night Out Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Communities across Caldwell County will come together Tuesday, Oct. 6, as Lockhart, Martindale and Maxwell take part in National Night Out, giving residents a chance to meet their neighbors, spend time with local first responders and enjoy an evening focused on building stronger community connections.

So far Lockhart’s National Night Out will begin at 6 p.m., with members of the Lockhart Police Department, Lockhart Fire Department, and Lockhart EMS visiting neighborhoods throughout the city. Instead of holding one large gathering, Lockhart is encouraging residents to host block parties in their own neighborhoods and invite first responders to stop by, visit, and get to know the people they serve. The idea behind the evening is simple: give neighbors a reason to get outside, talk with one another, and meet police officers, firefighters, and EMS crews in a relaxed setting rather than during an emergency.

Residents who want to host a Lockhart block party are encouraged to gather their neighbors and register their location with the city. First responders will make stops at registered gatherings throughout the evening. The deadline to register a neighborhood is noon Tuesday, Sept. 29. Residents can contact Tina Ramsey at 512-398-4401 or email tramsey@ps.lockhart-tx.org to sign up.

A few miles away, Martindale will hold its National Night Out celebration beginning at 6 p.m. in the downtown Greenspace along Main Street. Martindale is bringing the community together in one location for an evening that will include live music, free food and drinks, prizes for children, and a prize wheel with additional giveaways.

Martindale organizers are using the message “Stronger neighborhoods, safer streets, better together” to highlight the purpose of the night. Families, neighbors, law enforcement, and other community members are encouraged to come downtown, spend some time together, and get to know the people who call Martindale home. If the weather does not cooperate, organizers have a backup plan, with activities moving inside the Crook Store next to the Martindale Community Library.

Maxwell will also join the National Night Out celebration, with festivities beginning a little earlier at 5:30 p.m. at Maxwell Fire Rescue, 9655 Texas 142. The Maxwell event will put first responders at the center of the evening and give children and families a chance to see emergency vehicles up close and meet the men and women who serve their community.

Activities planned in Maxwell include a smoke house, fire hose spray, bouncy house, kids’ raffle tickets, and plenty of treats, including popcorn, lemonade, snow cones, and hot dogs for children. The event is being promoted as an evening of fun for everyone while giving families a closer look at the work of their local first responders.

Although each town is putting its own spin on National Night Out, the message behind all three events is much the same. Whether it is a neighborhood block party in Lockhart, a downtown gathering in Martindale, or an evening with firefighters and families in Maxwell, Oct. 6 will be about getting people together, making new connections, and spending a little time with the first responders who are there when their communities need them most.