Seawillow Middle School is its name,education is its game







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart ISD officially broke ground on Seawillow Middle School, marking a major milestone for the district and the growing Lockhart community. Located at 704 Seawillow, the new campus is now under construction following the successful passage of the Phase 2 School Bond approved by voters in May 2025.

A key part of this project’s success is the generous land donation from Red Oak Development Group, which provided the site for Seawillow Middle School. The donation reflects a strong partnership between Red Oak and Lockhart ISD and a shared commitment to investing in students, educators, and the future of the community.

The groundbreaking celebration brought together construction and architectural teams, city and county officials, district leadership, bond committee and foundation members, students, and community supporters. The event was filled with Lion pride and energy thanks to performances and appearances by the Roaring Lion Band & Color Guard, Lockhart Cheer, Lionettes and Legacies, AFJROTC, Choir, and Lucky the Lion.

Seawillow Middle School will help meet the district’s growing enrollment needs while providing modern learning spaces designed to support academics, the arts, athletics, and student development. Partners VLK and CORE Construction were also recognized for their role in helping bring the project to life.

With construction now underway, Seawillow Middle School represents more than just a new building, it’s a lasting investment in education and a legacy of excellence for Lockhart ISD and the families it serves.