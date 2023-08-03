First Friday offers variety of events Share:







First Friday, presented by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, will have no shortage of events at its Aug. 4 event.

A trio of art galleries will have special guests.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery will welcome Houston artist Tess Doyle. She works primarily in printmaking, drawing and mixed media. Inspired by pop culture, personal idols, victims and everyday encounters, she creates an array of figurative and symbol heavy imagery. Her drawings and prints often contain bizarre narratives and pastiche.

Commerce Gallery will introduce a trio of artists – Mitch McGee, Adde Russell, and Christy Stallup. There will be an Open House for their work from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects will host a closing reception for Michael Villarreal’s exhibition of paintings entitled “Surface and Foundation.” Spellerberg will have a reception from 6-9 p.m.

Fiddler’s Green will have a Grand Re-Opening of its business, which has moved across the street to 108 N. Main Street. While the business will officially open at 10 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon and a shop party from 5-8 p.m.

The Culinary Room will have some free samples of local honey as well as truffle almond samples from Spain from 5:30-9 p.m.; Fields Stable Antiques will have its usual cheesecake array from 5-8 p.m. for First Friday, and Best Little Wine & Books will host Bring Your Own Pipe Night with El Leon Cigar from 6:30-9 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes will have live DJ sets by both The Giants Hornets from Japan and Adrian Quesada. That starts at 7 p.m.

There is a plethora of music scheduled downtown.

Lockhart Arts & Craft will have Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, an iconic group since the mid 70s, playing country, rock, and everything in between beginning at 8:30 p.m. Other live music will feature Calloway Ritch & The Prickley Pears at Old Pal from 9:30-11:30 p.m., and the Michael James Trio at The PEARL from 8-10 p.m.