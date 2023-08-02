Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter publishes weekly on the Post-Register’s website at www.post-Register.com.

July 24

00:02:14 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Afd Esd 11

07:09:16 100 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles

07:21:11 Hwy 90 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:00:49 10805 Blk Fm 1854 County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

08:35:12 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Lost Property | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:59:24 200 Blk Henderson Ln Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

09:03:11 Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

09:06:08 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:15:49 800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Mrodgers

09:22:16 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

09:42:46 3100 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:39:41 700 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Fraud | Contact Made Mrodgers

10:56:02 200 Blk Alexandra Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

11:10:46 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lhiles

11:42:10 2500 Blk Silver Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza

11:52:54 6300 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Lhiles

12:02:26 2700 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Follow Up Lhiles

12:03:09 1100 Blk Maple St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza

12:03:25 5200 Blk Fm 2001 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

12:12:07 7600 Blk Fm 713 County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:13:58 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez

12:23:03 300 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles

12:44:41 1000 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

13:18:43 Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

13:18:58 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

13:27:31 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

13:29:43 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:34:03 1400 Blk Pendergrass St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza

13:34:59 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:53:29 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers

13:53:54 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:04:30 500 Blk Pegasus Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:08:53 10546 Blk Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

14:11:31 1900 Blk Fm 713 County, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:13:29 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

14:26:13 1100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:31:45 4800 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Intoxicated – Driver | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:43:33 50 Blk Squirrel Run Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:58:57 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Martindale Esd

15:15:01 San Marcos River , Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:35:02 1100 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Theft Of Service | Closed Call Lhiles

16:07:35 Fm 1854 County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:51:50 2000 Blk Fm 1185 County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

17:10:40 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:15:01 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Contact Made Lhiles

17:23:09 Camino Real County, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:38:54 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co Esd

18:01:12 400 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:07:08 2000 Blk Fm 1984 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

18:12:55 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:18:59 Fm 1984 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:25:11 300 Blk Longhorn Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

18:28:18 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Lhiles

18:52:18 400 Blk Craber Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd

19:09:30 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:19:25 100 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

19:21:14 67 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Assault | Report Taken Asalvatierra

19:28:33 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

20:03:59 Hwy 142 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

20:11:30 300 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

20:23:16 500 Blk Hillcrest Ln Dale, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:27:23 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:12:31 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Se Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:12:36 300 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Fight In Progress | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

21:29:19 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

22:26:46 6500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Theft Prior | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:59:12 5400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

July 25

00:19:53 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:39:25 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:00:36 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Scam | Closed Call Avillegas

03:00:34 17050 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Asalvatierra

04:19:56 200 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

05:25:47 700 Blk S Main St Fentress, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:34:01 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:07:06 S Colorado St Lockhart, Burglary | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:13:19 7700 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:22:12 Rolling Oaks Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:46:00 Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:01:33 80 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:57:55 300 Blk Los Mequites St Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:02:24 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez

10:14:27 200 Blk Herms Pl Lockhart, Arson | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:17:19 10774 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:18:10 Liberty Ln Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez

10:33:34 2400 Blk Fm 713 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:49:21 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:18:37 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:21:14 200 Blk Sandhill Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Rsanders

11:43:50 300 Blk Windridge Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Rsanders2103 2103

11:44:49 1700 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

12:17:34 1400 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mramirez Mid-Co Esd

12:22:33 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

12:38:00 800 Blk Molasses Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

13:53:25 200 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:01:30 Fm 713 Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Mramirez

14:08:01 4200 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

15:06:34 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:26:22 500 Blk Fm 1979 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Martindale Esd

15:29:07 100 Blk Ybarra Dr Martindale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:56:51 97 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:13:07 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

16:36:21 1600 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

17:37:07 12814 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

18:50:00 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

19:00:09 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Avillegas

19:17:44 67 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:23:48 5900 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:28:27 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:29:45 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:29:49 400 Blk Country Road 158 – Sector Se Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:39:07 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

20:28:52 2400 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

20:31:51 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Burglary Residential | Report Taken Asalvatierra

21:17:15 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:27:04 Fm 1854 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

22:01:04 200 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:17:05 1700 Blk Old Mcmahan Trl Lockhart, Tree Down | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:26:50 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Mental Subject | Closed Call Avillegas

23:14:37 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:34:24 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Nw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

23:48:10 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 26

00:13:25 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

01:10:24 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra

01:48:09 Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra Afd Esd 11

02:02:55 1600 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:09:59 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

02:45:56 1700 Blk Interstate Hwy 10 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:20:27 Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

04:09:22 2300 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:14:48 100 Blk Conchas St Kyle, Stalking | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:55:58 200 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

07:06:06 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

07:10:56 8900 Blk Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:25:20 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:35:40 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:35:57 1000 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez

09:41:45 1300 Blk Fm 2001 – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

09:53:52 3400 Blk Fm 671 County, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:13:01 600 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

10:40:30 3100 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | No Report Mramirez

10:50:29 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:52:30 2000 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Transport Subject | No Report Mramirez

11:03:01 1200 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Fraud | Report Taken Lbarrios

11:13:03 600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

11:29:35 600 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

12:03:37 3500 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

12:38:19 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

13:08:20 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:09:52 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:40:10 100 Blk San Diego Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Martindale Esd

14:25:53 Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:39:06 Fm 1854 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:50:41 600 Blk Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes

14:58:53 500 Blk San Saba St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

15:03:50 200 Blk South Ln – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:07:18 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:43:17 400 Blk Mesquite Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:50:18 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Supplement Lbarrios

15:56:07 100 Blk Newton St Luling, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios

15:58:26 Crockett St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Zsikes

16:20:21 Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Tree Down | No Report Lbarrios

16:30:11 100 Blk Old Boot Ln Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:53:57 400 Blk Mesquite Ave Luling, Civil Process | Contact Made Lbarrios

17:07:32 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

17:29:08 200 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

17:50:36 1200 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

18:19:14 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios

18:27:52 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Zsikes

18:42:36 600 Blk Ih-10 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:43:11 20590 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

18:59:48 Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

19:09:42 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

19:12:08 1100 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Civil Process | No Contact Zsikes

19:54:03 1200 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

20:20:01 100 Blk Fifth St Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

20:35:21 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:36:44 Highland Ranch Way Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

21:32:13 Camino Real County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Aross

22:01:15 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Theft | Closed Call Aross

22:05:31 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Aross

22:07:30 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes

22:34:58 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

22:44:33 6800 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Open Door | Closed Call Zsikes

July 27

02:08:24 Third St Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

02:28:45 2000 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

03:24:25 2000 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

03:38:54 Holt Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

04:46:24 99 Blk Roots Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

07:19:46 6400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

07:51:19 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

08:41:48 100 Blk Ponderosa Dr Kyle, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:22:20 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

09:23:51 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:44:21 1200 Blk E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez

10:03:19 1000 Blk Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios

10:38:04 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:45:33 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mramirez

10:48:33 300 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios

10:51:46 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:01:03 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez

11:14:39 5 Blk Arrow Ln Luling, Stray Cat | Closed Call Mramirez

11:33:37 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

11:54:26 7800 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:05:31 96 Blk Stagecoach Ct Lockhart, Found Property | Report Taken Mramirez

12:22:03 1100 Blk Maple St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

12:47:34 500 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mramirez Dale Vfd

12:52:29 100 Blk Newton St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

13:34:22 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Assault | No Report Mramirez

13:57:43 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:02:16 200 Blk Calle De Tobias Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:03:05 200 Blk Calle De Tobias Kyle, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

14:27:43 12397 Blk Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | No Report Zsikes

14:40:46 71 Blk Third St Maxwell, Child Custody Dispute | No Report Zsikes

14:46:09 1200 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:05:22 200 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Juvenile Complaint | No Report Zsikes

16:16:14 2300 Blk Fm 1185 County, Livestock At Large | No Report Zsikes

16:31:51 5400 Blk Fm 2984 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

16:43:55 200 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

17:03:36 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

17:08:32 400 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

17:53:49 3200 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Mramirez

18:17:11 Fm 86 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:17:45 1900 Blk Fm 20 – Se Sector Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

18:19:27 6400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Mcmahan Vfd

18:20:27 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Se Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:20:57 2200 Blk Fm 713 – Nw Sector Rosanky, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:24:07 4100 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:34:29 1300 Blk Sand Hills Rd – Sw Sector Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:54:26 Grass Trl Luling, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Aross

19:29:45 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross

19:39:11 800 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:00:01 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

20:08:53 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

20:08:56 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:13:31 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross

20:17:55 6500 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes

20:29:08 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:34:17 1100 Blk Fm 713 , Deadly Conduct | Unable To Locate Aross

20:40:23 Fm 20 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

20:47:53 Barth Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

21:06:38 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

21:19:14 1300 Blk Homann Rd Lockhart, Sexual Assault | Closed Call Zsikes

21:19:33 100 Blk Powers Cir Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

21:33:27 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

21:41:07 1500 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Zsikes

21:43:41 60 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Animal At Large | Closed Call Aross

22:08:50 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

22:09:06 Camino Real County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

22:11:11 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

22:15:19 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – E Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:34:42 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

23:57:04 Fm 2720 County, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Aross

July 28

00:19:36 Hwy 142 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

00:41:51 200 Blk Hackberry St Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross

02:39:18 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

03:07:43 300 Blk El Rey Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

03:46:58 36 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

04:00:21 36 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

04:27:20 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

05:25:46 20 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

06:58:16 Young Ln Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

07:10:47 6800 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Found Secure Lhiles

07:14:13 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

07:21:19 Camino Real County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

207:24:19 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:33:25 900 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Found Secure Lhiles

09:09:31 60 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Animal Attack | Contact Made Mrodgers

09:16:40 8200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Fraud | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:39:25 Sanchez Ln Dale, Smoke Investigation | Unable To Locate Lhiles Afd Esd 11

09:43:56 100 Blk Ponderosa Dr Kyle, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

09:43:58 4500 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Animal Impounded Mrodgers

10:47:25 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Mrodgers

10:47:47 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles

10:49:44 7000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

11:16:27 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:37:06 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:42:19 2100 Blk Fm 713 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:25:57 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:46:45 500 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:20:36 7900 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles

13:29:27 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Theft | Closed Call Lhiles

13:34:58 100 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles

13:45:28 7700 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

14:06:24 300 Blk Blue Sarsa Rd Lockhart, Fire-Structure | Made Secure Lhiles Mid-Co Esd

14:10:57 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:11:16 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:24:05 9500 Blk Fm 2001 County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:56:18 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

15:38:48 Camino Real Kyle-Caldwell, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

15:40:53 2500 Blk Camino Real – Ne Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:53:38 1400 Blk S Commerce – Sw Sector Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

16:27:28 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Arrest Made Lhiles

16:40:04 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closedmcall Mrodgers

17:36:59 8000 Blk Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

18:08:02 2000 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:09:01 5400 Blk Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

18:21:35 8200 Blk S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

18:41:40 8400 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

19:09:17 200 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Alarm Panic | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra

19:15:34 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

19:35:23 Fm 1322 County, Welfare Concern | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

20:15:35 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:17:29 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:19:59 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:20:45 200 Blk Jenning St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Report Taken Asalvatierra

20:26:59 100 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Burn Ban Violation | Referred To Another Agency Avillegas

20:35:27 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:47:08 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

21:07:59 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:35:38 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Found Property | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:06:49 700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

22:08:15 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:10:21 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

22:52:52 Fm 86 County, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

22:57:10 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 29

00:19:53 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Avillegas

02:37:44 E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Avillegas

06:01:59 2000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:14:16 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Avillegas

07:00:15 15451 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles

08:25:33 5100 Blk E Pierce St Luling, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Mrodgers

08:53:35 2100 Blk Fm 1854 County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

09:01:54 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

09:34:20 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

10:13:34 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers

10:28:28 300 Blk Blue Sarsa Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

11:15:25 2000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

11:34:46 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:01:27 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:20:17 Hwy 183 Nb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:28:46 7000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:43:15 300 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:38:49 Poplar Redwood, Fire-Structure | Closed Call

14:14:49 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:17:28 400 Blk Primrose Ln Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

14:33:01 Us Hwy 183 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

15:38:18 4000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers

23-07-2953 07/29/2023 16:00:54 5000 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles 8210

23-07-2954 07/29/2023 16:00:56 500 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Public Assist | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell Esd

23-07-2955 07/29/2023 16:11:43 Fm 1854 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

23-07-2956 07/29/2023 16:24:43 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:54:54 500 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

17:04:09 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers

17:27:49 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

18:24:43 100 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:38:37 Fm 1322 County, Intoxicated – Driver | Closed Call Lhiles

19:58:25 900 Blk St Joseph St Prairie Lea, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:02:03 100 Blk Red Rose Trl Dale, Burglary Residential | Report Taken Avillegas

20:26:33 100 Blk Bonanza Ln Kyle, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:49:07 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

20:50:30 1900 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:03:31 Fm 110 San Marcos, Welfare Concern | Report Taken Asalvatierra

21:19:47 9900 Blk Fm 1854 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:22:35 Hwy 183 Nb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

21:29:02 500 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Aggravated Assault | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

22:10:11 100 Blk Winners Cir Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Afd Esd 11

22:26:04 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

22:51:22 Fm 2001 County, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:00:44 10225 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:11:47 400 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 30

00:37:42 400 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Avillegas

00:38:34 400 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:39:46 Pebblestone Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:52:15 3300 Blk Sector Sw – Tmobile Usa Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:58:49 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

01:05:55 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:40:36 400 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

02:25:54 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

03:41:26 200 Blk Prairie Hill Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

03:56:14 300 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Disturbance | No Report Asalvatierra

04:34:35 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

04:41:21 3000 Blk Fm 671 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Mid-Co Esd

04:44:55 10225 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Fireworks | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

05:36:04 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

05:45:28 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

05:47:26 Fm 2984 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

06:08:24 2100 Blk Fm 1977 County, Tree Down | Closed Call Avillegas

07:28:28 1200 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles

07:33:22 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Mrodgers

08:11:32 34 Blk Bridle Bit Ln Dale, County Ordinance Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:43:27 Fm 110 San Marcos, Request Supervisor | Contact Made Mrodgers

08:47:52 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Fraud | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:54:21 State Park Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:51:45 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:57:50 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:01:31 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:49:18 300 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

10:57:27 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:16:39 El Dorado Dr Kyle, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:19:02 3500 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

11:28:55 1800 Blk High Rd, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:31:47 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:37:11 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:07:43 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

12:16:50 600 Blk Merlin Ln Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Made Secure Mrodgers

12:46:35 300 Blk City View Dr Maxwell, Burn Ban Violation | Found Secure Lhiles

13:15:16 Wam Way Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

13:19:45 Hyw 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

14:09:54 Sh 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

14:23:51 100 Blk Tower Ln – S Sector Cedar Creek, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:12:17 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

15:23:19 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dduggins

17:36:10 1100 Blk Fm 1854 County, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Lhiles

17:36:48 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:47:31 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

18:03:25 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:20:37 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:21:21 8200 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

19:11:50 1200 Blk Pettyton Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:06:30 400 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Sexual Assault | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

20:40:33 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:47:08 81 Blk Roots Rd Martindale, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:30:01 Skycrest Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Report Taken Asalvatierra

21:44:56 5400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd

22:18:56 Sh 130 Lockhart, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Avillegas

23:41:12 18 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra