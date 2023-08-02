Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter
July 24
00:02:14 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Afd Esd 11
07:09:16 100 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles
07:21:11 Hwy 90 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
08:00:49 10805 Blk Fm 1854 County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles
08:35:12 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Lost Property | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:59:24 200 Blk Henderson Ln Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles
09:03:11 Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles
09:06:08 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:15:49 800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Mrodgers
09:22:16 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles
09:42:46 3100 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:39:41 700 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Fraud | Contact Made Mrodgers
10:56:02 200 Blk Alexandra Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd
11:10:46 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lhiles
11:42:10 2500 Blk Silver Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza
11:52:54 6300 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Lhiles
12:02:26 2700 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Follow Up Lhiles
12:03:09 1100 Blk Maple St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza
12:03:25 5200 Blk Fm 2001 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11
12:12:07 7600 Blk Fm 713 County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:13:58 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez
12:23:03 300 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles
12:44:41 1000 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
13:18:43 Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
13:18:58 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
13:27:31 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
13:29:43 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
13:34:03 1400 Blk Pendergrass St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lgarza
13:34:59 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
13:53:29 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers
13:53:54 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
14:04:30 500 Blk Pegasus Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:08:53 10546 Blk Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles
14:11:31 1900 Blk Fm 713 County, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:13:29 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles
14:26:13 1100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:31:45 4800 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Intoxicated – Driver | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:43:33 50 Blk Squirrel Run Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:58:57 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Martindale Esd
15:15:01 San Marcos River , Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:35:02 1100 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Theft Of Service | Closed Call Lhiles
16:07:35 Fm 1854 County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:51:50 2000 Blk Fm 1185 County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles
17:10:40 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:15:01 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Contact Made Lhiles
17:23:09 Camino Real County, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:38:54 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co Esd
18:01:12 400 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:07:08 2000 Blk Fm 1984 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles
18:12:55 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:18:59 Fm 1984 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:25:11 300 Blk Longhorn Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11
18:28:18 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Lhiles
18:52:18 400 Blk Craber Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd
19:09:30 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:19:25 100 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas
19:21:14 67 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Assault | Report Taken Asalvatierra
19:28:33 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
20:03:59 Hwy 142 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas
20:11:30 300 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas
20:23:16 500 Blk Hillcrest Ln Dale, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:27:23 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:12:31 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Se Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
21:12:36 300 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Fight In Progress | Arrest Made Asalvatierra
21:29:19 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
22:26:46 6500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Theft Prior | Closed Call Asalvatierra
23:59:12 5400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas
July 25
00:19:53 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
00:39:25 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra
02:00:36 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Scam | Closed Call Avillegas
03:00:34 17050 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Asalvatierra
04:19:56 200 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas
05:25:47 700 Blk S Main St Fentress, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
05:34:01 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
07:07:06 S Colorado St Lockhart, Burglary | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:13:19 7700 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:22:12 Rolling Oaks Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:46:00 Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:01:33 80 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:57:55 300 Blk Los Mequites St Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:02:24 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez
10:14:27 200 Blk Herms Pl Lockhart, Arson | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:17:19 10774 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:18:10 Liberty Ln Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez
10:33:34 2400 Blk Fm 713 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:49:21 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:18:37 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:21:14 200 Blk Sandhill Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Rsanders
11:43:50 300 Blk Windridge Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Rsanders2103 2103
11:44:49 1700 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez
12:17:34 1400 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mramirez Mid-Co Esd
12:22:33 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez
12:38:00 800 Blk Molasses Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez
13:53:25 200 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:01:30 Fm 713 Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Mramirez
14:08:01 4200 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez
15:06:34 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:26:22 500 Blk Fm 1979 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Martindale Esd
15:29:07 100 Blk Ybarra Dr Martindale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:56:51 97 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:13:07 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd
16:36:21 1600 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez
17:37:07 12814 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez
18:50:00 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas
19:00:09 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Avillegas
19:17:44 67 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:23:48 5900 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:28:27 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
19:29:45 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:29:49 400 Blk Country Road 158 – Sector Se Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:39:07 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas
20:28:52 2400 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas
20:31:51 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Burglary Residential | Report Taken Asalvatierra
21:17:15 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas
21:27:04 Fm 1854 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas
22:01:04 200 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:17:05 1700 Blk Old Mcmahan Trl Lockhart, Tree Down | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:26:50 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Mental Subject | Closed Call Avillegas
23:14:37 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Asalvatierra
23:34:24 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Nw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
23:48:10 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Asalvatierra
July 26
00:13:25 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
01:10:24 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra
01:48:09 Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra Afd Esd 11
02:02:55 1600 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
02:09:59 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
02:45:56 1700 Blk Interstate Hwy 10 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
03:20:27 Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas
04:09:22 2300 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
04:14:48 100 Blk Conchas St Kyle, Stalking | Closed Call Asalvatierra
06:55:58 200 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios
07:06:06 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios
07:10:56 8900 Blk Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
09:25:20 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:35:40 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:35:57 1000 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez
09:41:45 1300 Blk Fm 2001 – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez
09:53:52 3400 Blk Fm 671 County, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:13:01 600 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
10:40:30 3100 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | No Report Mramirez
10:50:29 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:52:30 2000 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Transport Subject | No Report Mramirez
11:03:01 1200 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Fraud | Report Taken Lbarrios
11:13:03 600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios
11:29:35 600 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez
12:03:37 3500 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez
12:38:19 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams
13:08:20 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
13:09:52 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios
13:40:10 100 Blk San Diego Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Martindale Esd
14:25:53 Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:39:06 Fm 1854 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
14:50:41 600 Blk Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes
14:58:53 500 Blk San Saba St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
15:03:50 200 Blk South Ln – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:07:18 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:43:17 400 Blk Mesquite Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:50:18 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Supplement Lbarrios
15:56:07 100 Blk Newton St Luling, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios
15:58:26 Crockett St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Zsikes
16:20:21 Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Tree Down | No Report Lbarrios
16:30:11 100 Blk Old Boot Ln Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
16:53:57 400 Blk Mesquite Ave Luling, Civil Process | Contact Made Lbarrios
17:07:32 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11
17:29:08 200 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes
17:50:36 1200 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
18:19:14 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios
18:27:52 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Zsikes
18:42:36 600 Blk Ih-10 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:43:11 20590 Blk Camino Real County, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
18:59:48 Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
19:09:42 200 Blk Jennings St Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
19:12:08 1100 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Civil Process | No Contact Zsikes
19:54:03 1200 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes
20:20:01 100 Blk Fifth St Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes
20:35:21 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes
20:36:44 Highland Ranch Way Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross
21:32:13 Camino Real County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Aross
22:01:15 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Theft | Closed Call Aross
22:05:31 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Aross
22:07:30 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes
22:34:58 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross
22:44:33 6800 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Open Door | Closed Call Zsikes
July 27
02:08:24 Third St Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
02:28:45 2000 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
03:24:25 2000 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross
03:38:54 Holt Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
04:46:24 99 Blk Roots Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
07:19:46 6400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
07:51:19 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
08:41:48 100 Blk Ponderosa Dr Kyle, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:22:20 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios
09:23:51 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
09:44:21 1200 Blk E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez
10:03:19 1000 Blk Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios
10:38:04 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:45:33 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mramirez
10:48:33 300 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios
10:51:46 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios
11:01:03 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez
11:14:39 5 Blk Arrow Ln Luling, Stray Cat | Closed Call Mramirez
11:33:37 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios
11:54:26 7800 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios
12:05:31 96 Blk Stagecoach Ct Lockhart, Found Property | Report Taken Mramirez
12:22:03 1100 Blk Maple St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez
12:47:34 500 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mramirez Dale Vfd
12:52:29 100 Blk Newton St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez
13:34:22 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Assault | No Report Mramirez
13:57:43 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
14:02:16 200 Blk Calle De Tobias Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
14:03:05 200 Blk Calle De Tobias Kyle, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios Afd Esd 11
14:27:43 12397 Blk Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | No Report Zsikes
14:40:46 71 Blk Third St Maxwell, Child Custody Dispute | No Report Zsikes
14:46:09 1200 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
16:05:22 200 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Juvenile Complaint | No Report Zsikes
16:16:14 2300 Blk Fm 1185 County, Livestock At Large | No Report Zsikes
16:31:51 5400 Blk Fm 2984 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes
16:43:55 200 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes
17:03:36 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez
17:08:32 400 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez
17:53:49 3200 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Mramirez
18:17:11 Fm 86 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
18:17:45 1900 Blk Fm 20 – Se Sector Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez
18:19:27 6400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Mcmahan Vfd
18:20:27 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Se Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
18:20:57 2200 Blk Fm 713 – Nw Sector Rosanky, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
18:24:07 4100 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
18:34:29 1300 Blk Sand Hills Rd – Sw Sector Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
18:54:26 Grass Trl Luling, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Aross
19:29:45 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross
19:39:11 800 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
20:00:01 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11
20:08:53 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross
20:08:56 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
20:13:31 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross
20:17:55 6500 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes
20:29:08 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
20:34:17 1100 Blk Fm 713 , Deadly Conduct | Unable To Locate Aross
20:40:23 Fm 20 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes
20:47:53 Barth Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11
21:06:38 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross
21:19:14 1300 Blk Homann Rd Lockhart, Sexual Assault | Closed Call Zsikes
21:19:33 100 Blk Powers Cir Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross
21:33:27 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
21:41:07 1500 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Alarm Business | Closed Call Zsikes
21:43:41 60 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Animal At Large | Closed Call Aross
22:08:50 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross
22:09:06 Camino Real County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
22:11:11 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
22:15:19 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – E Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes
23:34:42 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes
23:57:04 Fm 2720 County, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Aross
July 28
00:19:36 Hwy 142 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes
00:41:51 200 Blk Hackberry St Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross
02:39:18 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
03:07:43 300 Blk El Rey Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
03:46:58 36 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
04:00:21 36 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross
04:27:20 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross
05:25:46 20 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross
06:58:16 Young Ln Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles
07:10:47 6800 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Found Secure Lhiles
07:14:13 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
07:21:19 Camino Real County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles
207:24:19 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:33:25 900 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Found Secure Lhiles
09:09:31 60 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Animal Attack | Contact Made Mrodgers
09:16:40 8200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Fraud | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:39:25 Sanchez Ln Dale, Smoke Investigation | Unable To Locate Lhiles Afd Esd 11
09:43:56 100 Blk Ponderosa Dr Kyle, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles
09:43:58 4500 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Animal Impounded Mrodgers
10:47:25 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Mrodgers
10:47:47 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles
10:49:44 7000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles
11:16:27 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:37:06 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles
11:42:19 2100 Blk Fm 713 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:25:57 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:46:45 500 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
13:20:36 7900 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles
13:29:27 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Theft | Closed Call Lhiles
13:34:58 100 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Civil Matter | Contact Made Lhiles
13:45:28 7700 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles
14:06:24 300 Blk Blue Sarsa Rd Lockhart, Fire-Structure | Made Secure Lhiles Mid-Co Esd
14:10:57 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:11:16 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
14:24:05 9500 Blk Fm 2001 County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:56:18 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez
15:38:48 Camino Real Kyle-Caldwell, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles
15:40:53 2500 Blk Camino Real – Ne Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
15:53:38 1400 Blk S Commerce – Sw Sector Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles
16:27:28 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Arrest Made Lhiles
16:40:04 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closedmcall Mrodgers
17:36:59 8000 Blk Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles
18:08:02 2000 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:09:01 5400 Blk Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles
18:21:35 8200 Blk S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
18:41:40 8400 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles
19:09:17 200 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Alarm Panic | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra
19:15:34 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
19:35:23 Fm 1322 County, Welfare Concern | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas
20:15:35 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:17:29 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:19:59 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
20:20:45 200 Blk Jenning St Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Report Taken Asalvatierra
20:26:59 100 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Burn Ban Violation | Referred To Another Agency Avillegas
20:35:27 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:47:08 Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
21:07:59 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:35:38 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Found Property | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:06:49 700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Avillegas
22:08:15 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:10:21 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
22:52:52 Fm 86 County, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Asalvatierra
22:57:10 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
July 29
00:19:53 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Avillegas
02:37:44 E Lone Star Dr Kyle, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Avillegas
06:01:59 2000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra
06:14:16 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Avillegas
07:00:15 15451 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles
08:25:33 5100 Blk E Pierce St Luling, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Mrodgers
08:53:35 2100 Blk Fm 1854 County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles
09:01:54 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles
09:34:20 Hwy 183 Nb County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles
10:13:34 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Contact Made Mrodgers
10:28:28 300 Blk Blue Sarsa Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
11:15:25 2000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11
11:34:46 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:01:27 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:20:17 Hwy 183 Nb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:28:46 7000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:43:15 300 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Mrodgers
13:38:49 Poplar Redwood, Fire-Structure | Closed Call
14:14:49 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:17:28 400 Blk Primrose Ln Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
14:33:01 Us Hwy 183 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles
15:38:18 4000 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers
23-07-2953 07/29/2023 16:00:54 5000 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles 8210
23-07-2954 07/29/2023 16:00:56 500 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Public Assist | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell Esd
23-07-2955 07/29/2023 16:11:43 Fm 1854 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles
23-07-2956 07/29/2023 16:24:43 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:54:54 500 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles
17:04:09 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers
17:27:49 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles
18:24:43 100 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:38:37 Fm 1322 County, Intoxicated – Driver | Closed Call Lhiles
19:58:25 900 Blk St Joseph St Prairie Lea, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:02:03 100 Blk Red Rose Trl Dale, Burglary Residential | Report Taken Avillegas
20:26:33 100 Blk Bonanza Ln Kyle, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:49:07 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas
20:50:30 1900 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:03:31 Fm 110 San Marcos, Welfare Concern | Report Taken Asalvatierra
21:19:47 9900 Blk Fm 1854 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:22:35 Hwy 183 Nb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas
21:29:02 500 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Aggravated Assault | Arrest Made Asalvatierra
22:10:11 100 Blk Winners Cir Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Afd Esd 11
22:26:04 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas
22:51:22 Fm 2001 County, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas
23:00:44 10225 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra
23:11:47 400 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra
July 30
00:37:42 400 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Avillegas
00:38:34 400 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
00:39:46 Pebblestone Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
00:52:15 3300 Blk Sector Sw – Tmobile Usa Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
00:58:49 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas
01:05:55 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Asalvatierra
01:40:36 400 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
02:25:54 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas
03:41:26 200 Blk Prairie Hill Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas
03:56:14 300 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Disturbance | No Report Asalvatierra
04:34:35 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
04:41:21 3000 Blk Fm 671 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Mid-Co Esd
04:44:55 10225 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Fireworks | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
05:36:04 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
05:45:28 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas
05:47:26 Fm 2984 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas
06:08:24 2100 Blk Fm 1977 County, Tree Down | Closed Call Avillegas
07:28:28 1200 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles
07:33:22 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Mrodgers
08:11:32 34 Blk Bridle Bit Ln Dale, County Ordinance Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:43:27 Fm 110 San Marcos, Request Supervisor | Contact Made Mrodgers
08:47:52 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Fraud | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:54:21 State Park Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:51:45 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:57:50 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
10:01:31 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
10:49:18 300 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd
10:57:27 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:16:39 El Dorado Dr Kyle, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:19:02 3500 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles
11:28:55 1800 Blk High Rd, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:31:47 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:37:11 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:07:43 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles
12:16:50 600 Blk Merlin Ln Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Made Secure Mrodgers
12:46:35 300 Blk City View Dr Maxwell, Burn Ban Violation | Found Secure Lhiles
13:15:16 Wam Way Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles
13:19:45 Hyw 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins
14:09:54 Sh 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins
14:23:51 100 Blk Tower Ln – S Sector Cedar Creek, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
15:12:17 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins
15:23:19 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dduggins
17:36:10 1100 Blk Fm 1854 County, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Lhiles
17:36:48 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:47:31 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
18:03:25 State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
18:20:37 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:21:21 8200 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles
19:11:50 1200 Blk Pettyton Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:06:30 400 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Sexual Assault | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
20:40:33 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas
20:47:08 81 Blk Roots Rd Martindale, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:30:01 Skycrest Dr Martindale, Animal Bite | Report Taken Asalvatierra
21:44:56 5400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd
22:18:56 Sh 130 Lockhart, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Avillegas
23:41:12 18 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra