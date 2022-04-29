Assault suspect still at-large￼ Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, April 29, at about 1:44 a.m., Caldwell County Deputies responded to the 5400 block FM 20 E. in Lockhart for an assault involving a handgun. Deputies spoke with the victim and were advised that the suspect fled from the residence in the victim’s car prior to law enforcement arrival.

Deputies were advised that the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, Luis Benitez, 23, for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against family. Benitez was described as a Hispanic male, 5-6 180 pounds, last seen wearing gray, camouflage pants, a black shirt and a black and gold, baseball style cap.

At about 7:18 a.m., Caldwell County Deputies responded back to the residence and were advised by the victim that Benitez had returned home. Deputies received information from another person on the property that the suspect was in the residence. Deputies surrounded the residence and attempted to call the suspect out and received no response. Hays County SWAT was requested to assist due to the nature of the offense. A search warrant was obtained and subsequentially executed at the residence with the assistance of Hays County SWAT. The suspect was not located in the residence. Information was later received that the suspect may have fled out of Caldwell County. The warrant is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777.