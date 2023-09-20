BBQ Fest returns to record-setting location of Lockhart Share:







Details for The Texas Monthly 14th annual BBQ Fest to be hosted in Lockhart will be a weekend-long celebration for the second consecutive year. The two-day festival will take place Nov. 4 and 5 and will feature more than 30 pitmasters from Texas Monthly’s latest Top 50 BBQ Joints list.

Tickets for the two-day festival were recently released.

Last year, Texas Monthly relocated the festival to Lockhart, the barbecue capital of Texas, after

hosting the event in Austin for more than a decade. The new location led to its most attended event yet, with more than 9,000 guests who enjoyed bites from 44 participating joints. The 2022 festival was also the debut of the BBQ World’s Fair, which highlighted the cultural influences on traditional Texas BBQ, inspired by a variety of difference cuisines — including but not limited to Egyptian, Vietnamese and Mexican. The event also raised more than $41,000, benefiting Feeding Texas.

This year’s BBQ Fest will continue its new tradition in the state’s barbecue capital and will be

hosted in Lockhart’s Town Square, bringing together a wide range of barbecue joints, whether

they’re newcomers to the Texas barbecue landscape or classic, historic joints. Attendees can

expect to see live fire cooking demos, a marketplace full of unique Texas artisans, live music

and more.

“We are thrilled to have Texas Monthly and everyone back to Lockhart for the 2023 BBQ Fest,” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White. “Last year’s festival drew in crowds from all over the country wanting a taste of some of the best barbecue in Texas, including our esteemed barbecue

establishments, and were additionally treated to Lockhart’s rich history and excellent hospitality. I’m glad everyone is coming back for seconds.”

The festivities will kickoff Saturday, Nov. 4, with the BBQ World’s Fair event and continue on

Nov. 5 with the traditional Top 50 Picnic.

* Open to the public, the BBQ World’s Fair will celebrate globally inspired flavors that are

making waves in barbecue across the Lone Star State.

* The fair will include barbecue and taco vendors, an artisan marketplace, live-fire cooking

demos and a live music stage.

* On Sunday, attendees can expect the classic, ticketed Texas Monthly Top 50 Picnic,

featuring live music, beverages and thirty-plus barbecue joints featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 BBQ Joints.

“Last year, we were so excited to bring back our big, in-person festival, and we couldn’t have

asked for a better setting than Lockhart,” said Melissa Reese, Texas Monthly’s director of video and events. “We’re looking forward to building on that success as we venture back to the city

that is known for its barbecue culture. This year, guests can expect more cooking demos, live

music, an exciting range of barbecue talent and some new creative collaborations. (The) 2023 BBQ Fest is more than a just sampling of the best barbecue joints — it’ll be our best BBQ Fest yet.” General admission tickets, which start at $100 each, are available for purchase. Proud to

join the unified effort for a hunger-free Texas, this year’s event will also donate a portion of ticket sales to Feeding Texas and the network of food banks across the state.

