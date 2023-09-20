Wolves erupt past Lions, again Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart proved to be generous host during its Senior Night festivities on Friday, allowing Davenport to score on nine of its first 11 possession as the Wolves steamrolled the Lions, 65-38, to end LHS’ non-conference slate at 1-3.

Of course, the most important season – District 13 play – begins now as Lockhart opens Friday at winless Cedar Creek at Memorial Stadium.

It marked back-to-back seasons Davenport has handled Lockhart. The Class 4A Wolves disposed of Lockhart in a 62-42 affair last season.

The Wolves were on the prowl early and often at Lions Stadium, scoring on the game’s first play from scrimmage when left-handed quarterback Tristan Hamlin connected with a wide-open Kyler Payne for a 59-yard touchdown strike. Miles Mendez’s PAT made it 7-0 just 22 seconds into the game.

Lockhart reached the Davenport 8-yard line on its first series but settled for a 32-yard field goal by Omar Ocampo with 9:21 left in the opening frame to trail 7-3.

Davenport responded with a 9-play, 58-yard drive, scoring on Barrett Fallon’s 1-yard run with 7:03 left in the first.

Again, Lockhart answered, this time on a one-play drive as running back Nathaniel Gonzales broke a tackle and sprinted 62 yards to paydirt. Ocampo’s PAT left the Lions trailing 14-10 with 6:42 left in the first.

Davenport made quick work of the Lions again, driving 72 yards in just four plays, the final 5 on a run by Fallon. The PAT by Mendez made it 21-10 with 5:40 still left in the first period.

Both defenses settled down until Davenport scored on a 66-yard run by Fallon with 8:05 left in the second quarter and a 28-10 lead. Fallon had all four of his touchdowns in the first half.

Lockhart again scored on a one-play drive, this time with quarterback Ashton Dickens faking a pitch, then sprinting 73 yards for the TD. Ocampo’s PAT made it 28-17 with 7:50 left in the first half.

Far from finished in the first half, Davenport used a 7-yard run by Fallon to get back in the end zone with 5:11 left in the half.

Dickens kept Lockhart within striking distance on his 10-yard touchdown run with 1:52 before the half, cutting Davenport’s lead to 35-24, but an 83-yard touchdown pass from Hamlin to Payne with 23 seconds remaining in the half made it 42-24.

Payne, who finished with six receptions for 237 yards, had 205 of those yards by intermission.

Aside from its defensive letdowns, Lockhart moved the ball, with two runners – Dickens and Gonzales – each having more than 100 yards rushing in the first half.

Lockhart’s first possession of the second quarter resulted in more points for the visitors as Davenport’s Ryan Howe blocked Ocampo’s punt, which was recovered by the Lions’ Edward Mendoza in his own end zone for a safety. With 10:26 left in the third quarter, Davenport led 44-24.

The Wolves took advantage of excellent field position again, driving 49 yards and scoring when Hamlin hit a wide-open Dante Singletary from 23 yards out. Mendez’s PA made it 51-24 with 9:20 left in the third quarter.

The Wolves made it 58-24 with 1:35 left in the third period on a 30-yard pass from Hamlin to Deanthony Moore.

Lockhart added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns sandwiched around Davenport’s final TD.

Gonzales scored after taking an option pitch from Dickens and scooting 33 yards to the end zone with 10:10 remaining. Ocampo’s kick made it 58-31.

Emmet Greiman scored on a 1-yard run for the Wolves for its final TD with 7:24 remaining.

Dickens capped off a final drive with 15 seconds left on a 4-yard run. Ocampo, who was a perfect 7-of-7 on extra points, made the final margin 65-38.

Gonzales, just a junior, had his second 200-plus yard rushing effort in four games, finishing with 206 yards on 23 attempts. Dickens added 140 on the ground and another 100 through the air. Freshman Jordan Frohock hauled in two passes for 60 yards for Lockhart.

GAME STATS

Sept. 15, Lions Stadium, Lockhart

Score by Quarters

Davenport 21 21 16 7 — 65

Lockhart 10 14 0 14 — 38

TEAM STATS Davenport Lockhart

First Downs 21 18

Rushes-Yards 30-191 47-353

Passing 20-27-0 4-13-0

Passing Yards 434 100

Total Yards 625 453

Punts-Avg. 3-35.0 5-36.2

Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-27

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Time of Possession 19:38 28:22

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

DAVENPORT — Fallon 13-116, Falcone 6-42, Moore 1-12, Greima 4-11, Hamlin 6-10, . LOCKHART — Gonzales 23-206, Dickens 22-140, Key 2-7.

PASSING

DAVENPORT — Hamlin 19-26-0-434, Fallon 1-1-0-0. LOCKHART — Dickens 4-13-0-100.

RECEIVING

DAVENPORT — Payne 6-237, Greiman 6-87, Singletary 3-66, Moore, 2-30, Elza 2-14, Wuest 1-0. LOCKHART — Frohock 2-60, Deutsch 1-31, Holcomb 1-9.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

DAVENPORT — Payne 59 pass from Hamlin (Mendez kick), 11:46

LOCKHART — Ocampo 32 field goal, 9:21

DAVENPORT — Fallon 1 run (Mendez kick), 7:03

LOKHART — Gonzales 62 run (Ocampo kick), 6:42

DAVENPORT — Fallon 5 run (Mendez kick), 5:40

Second Quarter

DAVENPORT — Fallon 66 run (Mendez kick), 8:05

LOCKHART — Dickens 73 run (Ocampo kick), 7:50

DAVENPORT — Fallon 7 run (Mendez kick), 5:11

LOCKHART — Dickens 10 run (Ocampo kick), 1:52

DAVENPORT — Payne 83 pass from Hamlin (Mendez kick), :23

Third Quarter

DAVENPORT — Safety, blocked punt recovered by Lockhart in own end zone, 10:26

DAVENPORT — Singletary 23 pass from Hamlin (Mendez kick), 9:20

DAVENPORT — Moore 30 pass from Hamlin (Mendez kick), 1:35

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Gonzales 33 run (Ocampo kick), 10:18

DAVENPORT — Greiman 2 run (Mendez kick), 7:24

LOCKHART — Dickens 4 run (Ocampo kick), :15