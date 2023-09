Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Sept. 20

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Trivia Night

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with the Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

George Ducas with Mason Marek, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

South Texas Tweek, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Nate Rodriguez, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Case Hardin with Buddy Vargas, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Duece Bennett Trio, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Jamie Weston, 3:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Sunday Sizzling Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Dustin Welch, 1-3 p.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.