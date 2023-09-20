LHS boys’ XC impressive in Corpus Christi win Share:







LISD

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team showcased its exceptional skills during the Islander Splash Invitational held in Corpus Christi over the weekend. A total of 41 high schools vied for the prestigious Large School Championship title, and Lockhart emerged as the undisputed victors with an impressive total of 59 points, securing a commanding lead of 39 points ahead of second-place Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, which tallied 98 points.

Laredo Martin secured third place with 117 points, while Edinburgh Vela and Corpus Christi Ray took fourth and fifth place with 166 and 197 points, respectively. San Antonio Edison also put up a commendable performance, securing the sixth position with 255 points.

Lockhart senior Zeke Sanchez emerged as the standout performer, clinching the overall victory out of a field of 283 runners. Sanchez, who also defended his championship title, crossed the 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) finish line in an astonishing 16 minutes and 53 seconds. Coach Scott Hippensteel commended Zeke’s performance, stating, “I was pleased with the way Zeke navigated the course, but he should avoid trailing too far behind as he may encounter a challenger he can’t catch.”

Senior Carlos Terrazas, another Lockhart standout, delivered a remarkable performance, securing fifth place with a time of 17:30. Hippensteel expressed his admiration: “I’m always amazed at how well Carlos can come from behind and overtake faster runners. Carlos’ confidence in his running is truly remarkable.”

Junior Alejandro Cruz displayed unwavering confidence, finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:40. “This was the most confident I’ve seen Alejandro run. He was around 30th place at the mile mark and steadily moved up in the race,” Hippensteel said.

Senior Cole Frey delivered his best performance of the season, finishing 23rd with a time of 18:22. “Cole ran nearly 45 seconds faster than last year on the same day and course,” Hippensteel said. “I’m extremely pleased with his consistent performance today.”

Junior Anthony Daniel also impressed by securing 24th place in 18:25. “This was a very good race for Anthony; he never wavered. His potential is becoming apparent,” said Hippensteel.

Freshman Ethan Herrera showcased his potential with his best performance of the season, finishing 24th in 18:25.

Senior Mason Nino, a true enthusiast of the sport, secured 37th place with a time of 18:57.

Freshman Ivan Gonzales, while not entirely satisfied with his race, finished 52nd with a time of 19:12.

Additionally, senior Griffin Mason secured 81st place with a time of 19:59, and senior Nathan Peralez finished 201st in 22:58, contributing to Lockhart’s overall success.

Lockhart’s next challenges will be the Gonzales Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by the Chili Pepper Invitational at the University of Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 30.