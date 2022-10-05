BBQ event coming to Lockhart￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Already known as the “Barbecue Capital of Texas,” Lockhart will receive further validation when Texas Monthly host its annual BBQ Fest, this year including the BBQ World’s Fair and Top 50 Picnic next month.

The events will take place Saturday Nov. 5 (World’s Fair at City Park) and Sunday, Nov. 6 (BBQ Fest, including the Top 50 Picnic on the Lockhart square).

“We are honored to be asked to host it,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said of the event. “Of course, we are the Barbecue Capital of Texas as designated by the state legislature. It’s a big part of our heritage.”

The event could bring as many as 8,000 to Lockhart, according to White.

The City of Lockhart is co-sponsoring the event at both locations.

The World’s Fair will celebrate “… the big, wide world of BBQ — featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace,” according to Texas Monthly’s release. “Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market vendors will include metalworks, crafts, sauces, rubs, and more.”

The event will be barbecue-themed and is free and open to the public. Food, drink, and market purchases will require cash/card. VIP wristbands for the barbecue joints are already sold out.

Both events are scheduled from noon to 7 p.m.

Also, on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at City Park, there will be a live music, beverages, and more than 30 barbecue joints featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of its Top 50. New to the event will be BBQ Capital Corner, featuring some hometown favorites from Lockhart.

Among the musicians to appear during the weekend include Jesse Stratton Band, Squeezebox Bandits, Mariachi Las Coronelas, Nick Garza’s Get Along, and Daphne Tunes.

“Lockhart’s town square is full of interesting and charming merchants and venues, which contribute to its fun, inclusive culture.,” said Sally Daniel, President of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association. “I expect that played into Texas Monthly‘s decision to bring the BBQ Fest here, that and being the BBQ Capital of Texas.

“The BBQ Fest will be a big win for the downtown area, and Texas Monthly’s event team has done an impressive job of collaborating with businesses and developing an event plan that takes solicited feedback into consideration. We fully expect it to be a great day for all involved.

Sunday’s event on the Lockhart square will require tickets., which are limited. General admission tickets start at $90 and include food at all the featured joints. Tickets at each price tier could increase over time.

It will feature — at last count 48 — of the Top 50 BBQ joints in Texas, the biggest in Texas Monthly history.

According to Texas Monthly, the Sunday Top 50 Picnic will include local favorites The Original Black’s Barbecue, Chisholm Trail BBQ, and Smitty’s Market. Also included are Terry Black’s Barbecue, 1701 Barbecue, 2M Smokehouse, Baker Boys BBQ, Blood Bros. BBQ, Brett’s Backyard Bar-Be-Que, Brett’s BBQ Shop, Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Burnt Bean Co., Butter’s BBQ, Cattlack Barbecue, Convenience West, Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Eaker Barbecue, Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue, Feges BBQ, Goldee’s Barbecue, Guess Family Barbecue, Hay’s Co. Bar-Be-Que, Helberg Barbecue, Hurtado Barbecue, Hutchens BBQ, Interseller BBQ, Killen’s Barbecue, 1a Barbecue, Lavaca BBQ, Leroy and Lewis, LJ’s BBQ, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Micklethwait Craft Meats, Miller’s Smokehouse, Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue, Panther City BBQ, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Rejino Barbecue, Slow Bone BBQ, Smokey Joe’s BBQ, Snow’s BBQ, Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, Snow’s BBQ, Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, Teddy’s Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, Truth BBQ, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, Zavala’s Barbecue.

Both events will have Lockhart Police on duty.

“I know the community will help volunteer and be a part of it,” White said.

The events will benefit Feeding Texas and the network of Food Banks involved.

Event volunteers get free t-shirt and General Admission ticket to the Top 50 Picnic on Sunday. Deadline to register as a volunteer is Oct. 15. For questions, email bbqfestivalinfo@texasmonthly.com.

There will be shuttle parking for the event.