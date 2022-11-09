BBQ Fest a big success during first Lockhart event￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Called the nation’s biggest barbecue festival, Texas Monthly’s move to Lockhart for its annual two-day BBQ Fest did not disappoint.

Saturday’s World’s fair was attended by thousands on the Lockhart Square and Sundays Top 50 Picnic at Lockhart City Park was enjoyed by hundreds.

There was a dazzling drone show put on for onlooker as well as vendors from all over Texas sporting their wares.

Texas Monthly moved from its original location in Austin and many guests said things were more easily accessible in Lockhart.

According to one Texas Monthly social media platform, it too was impressed. “WOW, Lockhart, y’all really showed up (Saturday),” the site said. It also noted that the Top 50 Picnic was sold out.

Proceeds from the event benefit Feeding Texas and a network of food banks across the state.

“Congratulations to Texas Monthly for their fantastic event over the weekend,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said. “Visitors from all over enjoyed the two-day affair with plenty of food and music. The drone show Saturday night looked unbelievable. We hope to meet with TM soon to review what worked and what can be done better. Hopefully this grows into another big annual event for City. Hope y’all enjoyed it.”

Lockhart Downtown Business Association President Sally Daniel concurred.

“The BBQ Fest was a huge win for downtown businesses, and several shops had their best weekend ever,” Daniel said. “All were thrilled and grateful for the business and the exposure to the thousands that descended from all over Texas, out of state, and other countries. It was an impressive first run for this event in Lockhart, especially given the scope and complexity. Can’t wait to see what the Texas Monthly event team comes up with as they tweak and fine-tune for next year.”